Pet of the Week

Hazel is a special, 1-year-old border collie mix. She's an energetic sweetheart who loves attention and loves to play with other dogs and humans. Hazel is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed, and is looking for her forever home.

Featured Felines

Opal is a 3-month-old kitten, who has four brothers. He is a little shy and reserved, but loves to cuddle once he bonds, and explore his surroundings. Opal loves being around children and other cats, and is in the process of being vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. He will be a great companion in his forever home.

Hazel, Opal and friends can be adopted through CARE For Animals. More information is available at (501) 603-2273 and careforanimals.org.