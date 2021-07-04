Public input urged

on navigation plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public input until July 30 for its revision of McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System's Master Plan.

The master plan deals with classifications of federal land along the river within Arkansas' borders. The current plans were developed more than 40 years ago and need to be updated to include factors such as environmental and socioeconomic considerations, public input and recreation trends, said Dana Coburn, project manager for the Corps' Little Rock district.

Public input is part of the initial phase in which the Corps works to determine scope, focus and content of the master plan updates that will determine what the lands look like in 20-30 years.

"There's a lot of things to take into consideration," Coburn said. "We're asking the public as well as other resource agencies, 'What is it that you are seeing that needs to change on the system?'... We want to hear the good, the bad and the ugly."

The Corps will not be holding in-person public "scoping" workshops because of covid-19. Comments can be made on an online submission form at www.swl.usace.army.mil, through regular mail and by fax.

The website provides more information about the revision process and the 1976 Master Plan, including an interactive map with the current land classifications.

The Corps will begin data collection and drafting the plan after the public comment period closes, with plans for a public review of the draft set for spring or summer of next year, according to the project timeline.