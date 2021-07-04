Raising the bar

Paul W. Keith of Hamburg, outgoing president of the Arkansas Bar Association, was honored June 11 at Sonny Williams' Steak Room.

Keith was joined by his wife, Kandi, as well as past and forthcoming presidents of the association and other friends. The dinner was held in a private party room at the restaurant. Some of the guests chose to wear formal attire to commemorate their first in-person get-together since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Bob Estes of Fayetteville was sworn in as the new president of the association on June 18. Founded in 1898, the Arkansas Bar Association has more than 5,300 members.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal