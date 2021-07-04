Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds June 7-June 11:

Republic Spanish Jon, LP to LPG Little Rock, LLC, Ls22-23 & 18, Leigh-Butler Acres, $4,029,372.

Cintas Corporation No.2 to Elliot Real Estate, LP, Tract 27, Leigh-Butler Acres, $2,995,000.

Timothy R. and Cori T. McGrath to Dominic and Bruna Maggio, 2 Valley Crest Court, Little Rock, L36I, Valley Falls Estates Phase II, $1,500,000.

William Davis to Cori T. and Timothy Richard McGrath, L21 B89, Chenal Valley, $1,250,000.

Jonathan L. Rogers, The Henry B. Rogers 1997 Trust Agreement and The Georgia McKinney Rogers 1997 Trust Agreement to Harry C. Erwin III., Stephen Humphries, Patrick T. Schueck, Jeff D. Weaterly, Mark A. Davis and The Margaret C. Schueck Marital Trust, L44, Bella View- Hickory Grove Phase I, $950,000.

Argenta River Investors, LLC to E30 Collective, LLC, Various Lots In Blocks 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 & 12, Riverside, $900,000.

Don V. Burkett Jr., and The Don V. Burkett Irrevocable Trust to Safa Maiwand, 19 Ridgefield Drive, Little Rock, L10, Ridgefield Estates, $825,000.

Michael B. and Carolyn B. Boshears to Stephen A. and Ann C. Leek and The SALACL Revocable Trust, 10501 Barrett Road, Roland, L3, James Morgan Single Family Lot Split, $799,000.

Standard Properties, LLC to Haybar Properties, LLC, 1300 W. Park Drive, Little Rock, L6 Blk. AR, Westpark Development Replat, $750,000.

Fifteenth, LLC to Wade A. Semeliss, Jana L. Wolff and The Semeliss And Wolff Family Trust, 21406 Waterview Drive, Roland, L5 B2, Waterview Estates, $715,000.

Jose Penagaricano and Elena M. Cornhide to Mark A. McNamer and The Mark And Sharman McNamer 2018 Joint Revocable Trust, Lot D-14 B13, Chenal Valley, $710,000.

ERB Holdings, LLC to JL Little Rock 1489, LLC, Pt. NW SW 15-2N-14W, $700,000.

Christopher Todd Shillcutt to Brady C. Preston, 115 Osage Drive, Maumelle, L57, Osage Falls, $629,900.

Clayton Jennings Partridge to Omar D. and Brittaney F. Akel, L10 B49, Lakewood, $578,000.

Mark C. and Cynthia A. Connell and Cynthia A. Cornell to Lee Raley, 2324 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock, L12 B5, Altheimer, $572,000.

Debbie Evans/Debbie Evans Blough to Chris and Jennifer Cain, Ls99-100, Normandy, $535,000.

Ron and Lindsey Jumper to Jeffrey W. and Stacy L. Vance, 18 Kansa Circle, Maumelle, L101, Osage Falls, $520,000.

Midsouth Property Management, LLC to Rachel Marie Taylor, 111 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock, L52, Belles Fleurs, $498,216.

Laura A. and Richard L. Bednar Jr., to Tony and Malinda Williams, 12 Ridgehaven Court, Little Rock, L8, Ridgehaven Estates Phase I, $470,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Jonathan T. and Megan E. Berry, 12 Copper Circle, Little Rock, L82 B2, Copper Run Phase II, $467,000.

Drew V. and Amber L. Warburton to Sara Renea Reach, 34 Talais Drive, Little Rock, L8 B44, Chenal Valley, $438,000.

Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. to Luis Mourae and Jennifer Corbitt, 13508 Christopher Drive, Little Rock, L559, Longlea VIII-W, Tract 599-T, Longlea VIII-Z, $429,000.

Patsy Madean Looper/Patsy Roetzel, Pamela Ann Roetzel/Pamela Ann Fithen Armstrong and Kenneth Adam Fithen to Wheaton Properties, LLC, 8008 Warden Road, Sherwood, Pt. NW SE 4-2N-11W, $425,000.

Tameka and Bernard Maxwell to Terry and Karen Shaw, 131 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle, L65 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XIII, $410,000.

Wayne D. and Dana M. Turner to Jason and Felicia VanGoor, 40 Westchester Court, Little Rock, L64, Westchester Phase V-A, L61, Westchester Phase IV-C, $400,000.

Premier Home Builders, LLC to Joseph Dunn, 23 Plantation Acres Drive, Little Rock, L38B, Plantation Acres, $389,900.

Jim S. and Lisa L. Mitchell to Helen Agnes Elser, 101 Valley Ranch Way, Little Rock, L1 B2, Valley Ranch, $380,000.

Daniel Haase to Count Porkula Realco, LLC, 201 Keightley Drive, Little Rock, Pt. SW SW 25-2N-13W, $375,000.

Phuoc and Kimlien Trinh to Rajib and Anni Nandy, 12 Grayan Court, Little Rock, L6 B25, Chenal Valley, $372,500.

Estate Of James Lammers (dec'd) and Andrea Tharnish to Erin K. Maxwell, 20 Kansa Circle, Maumelle, L100, Osage Falls, $354,000.

Rachel Freyman to Vivian and Clay Hunter, 2908 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock, L3 B21, Woodlands Edge, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Glenn Ryan Mesman, 24 Piper Lane, Little Rock, L13, Piper Lane, $348,581.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC to Rena Michele Labeaud-Howard and Darnell Howard, 8508 Sunstone Cove, Sherwood, L91 B4, Stonehill Phase VI, $340,000.

Jeff Stinson to Scott and Rachel Bossier, L7 B1, Secluded Hills Estates, $340,000.

Srikanthan Kandasamy and Sasikala Srikanthan to Gregory and Krystal Tamika Dillett, 22 Chatel Drive, Little Rock, L54 B19, Chenal Valley, $332,400.

Shelby Cooper Services, LLC to Michael S. and Mary Jane Rebick, L23A Unit 1, Independence Farms, $330,000.

Genuine Parts Company to Ida Pettis, 3425 Baseline Road, Little Rock, L2, Baseline Square Shopping Center, $325,000.

Jose L. and Suzanne K. Blanco to Arthur D. and Janet J. Robb and The Robb Revocable Trust, L6, Longlea Phase VIII C, $325,000.

Deborah A. and Arlyn J. Huizenga to Kesha Austin, 1044 N. Walkers Corner Road, Scott, Pt. S/2 NE 33-2N-10W, $324,900.

The Dills House, LLC to Holly A. and The Holly A. Vance Family Trust, 1723 Georgia Ave., Apt. A-D, Little Rock, Ls11-14 B6, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $322,000.

DA Phillips Homes, LLC to Rane F. and Whitney L. Barrett, 9724 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L17, Millers Glen Phase 4, $317,250.

Denise Armstead-Johnson to People Trust, Ls11-12 B13, Forrest Hill, $310,000.

GLL Properties, LLC to Anthony Merrill, 4018 Elm St., Little Rock, L2 B221, John Barrow, L8 B8, Sam Welch, L12, Wakefield Village No.5, L12, Charlsie, $308,000.

Thomas W. and Terry E. Fuquay to Don V. Burkett Jr., and The Don V. Burkett Irrevocable Trust, L4, Chelsea Square, $305,000.

Lisa Newlyn Davis and The Lisa Newlyn Davis Trust to Brooks Christine and Candler Grady Mathews III., 101 Linwood Court, Little Rock, L1 B2, Crystal Court, $301,500.

Arlene Chan Merseal/Arlene Chan-Mouton to Indian Thumbutu, 106 Vertical Loft Drive, Little Rock, L1 B6, The Vertical Lofts, $300,500.

Willie C. and Marilyn M. Heath to Deborah C. and Elisha Jones, 2700 Rock Ridge Drive, Sherwood, L58 B5, Stonehill Phase V, $295,000.

Shelay, Inc. to GBM Investment, LLC, 7300 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, L3, JD Walthour Replat, $290,000.

Sandra M. Bryles to Caleb G. Conrad and Ashley Rose, 3015 Circlewood Road, Little Rock, L167R, Kingwood Place Replat, $285,000.

Angele A. and Wilson M. Herndon III., to Jimmy J. and Kathryn M. Thomas, L10 B6, Creekside, $276,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Kenneth Floyd and Rosemary Jane Lumley, 124 Lydia Drive, Maumelle, L51, Carnahan Village, $275,500.

Michael and Nancy Alred to Warren and Cheri Lipscomb, L3, Riverbend On The Arkansas, $275,000.

Anthony Privratsky to Taylor Hudson and Ali Caroline Maitland, 1025 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock, L12 B9, Success, $269,000.

Ronald and Vassie Akins to Tracy Alison Higgins, 117 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle, L21 B21, Maumelle Valley Estates, $265,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to William and Lan Phan, 2 Hanna Loop, Maumelle, L52, Carnahan Village, $264,900.

Maria Victoria S. and Andres E. Chiu III., to Neil C. and Rebekah F. Gray, 137 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle, L967, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $262,000.

Timothy and Jennifer Teeter Hose to Krista May Hughes, Ls73-74, Spring Valley Manor Section B, $258,369.

Joseph A. Engel to Randy Rankin Sr., L13 B2, Windsor Valley, $255,000.

Rebecca Brinkley and The Alice R. Oholdent Trust to Daniel Giese, 7808 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, Ls8-9 B39, Indian Hills, $255,000.

Terrell and Suzan Bibb to Christopher Donald and Emily Ann Meyer, 14707 Woodcreek Drive, Little Rock, L18 B4, Woodcreek, $255,000.

Michael W. and Suann Y. Gonzales to Brandon D. and Autumn E. Temple, 8209 Tall Oaks Cove, Sherwood, L6, Tall Oaks, $254,000.

Grace Realty, LLC to Matthew Damrow and Tiffany A. Maxwell, 8801 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock, L77, Leawood Mountain, $250,000.

Annie Khurana and Swaraj Singh to Ashok and Alex Kumar, 8 Gregory Lane, Little Rock, L296, Briarwood, $250,000.

Jamie S. Kelley/Julia Katherine Kelley to Nicholas Coleman Henry, 106 Beaver Creek Lane, Maumelle, L16 B24, Maumelle Valley Estates, $246,000.

Faye Kirkwood and The Kirkwood Living Trust to Shermika M. Earl, 4516 Somers Ave., North Little Rock, L5 B2, Lakewood Northeast, $245,000.

Elizabeth Rigsby and Christopher Kowis to Nicole and Jacob Fauber, 216 N. Jackson St., Little Rock, Brady Lewis Replat- Pfeifer, $240,500.

Mary Gillespie to H. Wayne and Linda M. Harness, L2B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $240,000.

Cynthia Nord to Paul Allen Gosnell, 10 Patricia Lane, Little Rock, Pt. SE SE 35-2N-13W, $239,000.

Cope Homes, Inc. to Xerik B. Dehler, 5504 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, L4, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A, $238,650.

Cope Homes, Inc. to Timothy and Leslie Brown, L11, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A, $238,000.

Alyssa Walden to Sarah Jyndman and Marvin McLennon, 2607 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock, L334, Ludington Heights, $235,000.

Harold and Tammy Brooks to Caden Freeland, 5108 Rainer Drive, Jacksonville, L20, Jaxon Terrace, $233,000.

Lisa Nelwyn Davis/Lisa Nelwyn Davis Trust to Leanne and Nicholas Rowley, 315 N. Cedar St., Little Rock, L20 B1, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $230,000.

Harrison Paull to Rachel Bain, 18 Stanwood Loop, North Little Rock, L24, Stanwood, $223,000.

Kesha Auston to Donald Weston Moore, 1305 Myrna Lane, North Little Rock, L49, Cypress Crossing, $220,500.

Lee Matthew and Morgan Moore to Reed Clevenger, 20 White Willow Court, Little Rock, L305, Pleasant View Phase VC, $220,000.

Kelsey D. and Riley D. Wilson to Samantha and Sammy Skinner, 612 Trumpler St., Little Rock, L16 B10, Gibralter Heights, $217,000.

Kendra Howard to Austin Sorrows, 2 Sharondale Court, Maumelle, L17 B2, Kimberly Manor Pahse I, $216,500.

Daniel A. and Kimberly A. Kahler to Jaimin Vashi and John Ekdahl, L63, Plaza Heights, $216,500.

Tal Ezra Joseph and The Tel Ezra Joseph Revocable 2012 Trust to Ludovic Jean and Tara Tamar Gruel, 1005 West B Ave., North Little Rock, L31 B43, Park Hill NLR, $216,000.

Randall R. and Haley N. Townsend to Joseph Wayne Black, L31, Edgepark, $214,500.

GLL Properties, LLC to VBKH, LLC, L409, Broadmoor, L40, College Terrace, Ls8-9 B4, Boulevard Terrace, $210,000.

Whitney L. Herron/Whitney L. Barrett to Jimmie Lee and Sarah Griffin, 1933 Hidden Creek Drive, Sherwood, L33, Hidden Creek, $205,000.

Drew A. and Tiffany Cook Baker to Nancy Stone, L1 B1, Timber Creek Townhouses HPR Unit 3, $205,000.

William C. and Barbara N. Adams to Catherine Ann Nathan and Jane Council Gamble, 3107 Misty Lane, Little Rock, L214, Echo Valley Second, $204,100.

Causley Edwards to Leslie Mosley, 1313 Bedford Drive, Jacksonville, L79, Crooked Creek, $201,000.

The Woodcrest Company, LLLP to VC Lots, Inc., Ls91-94 & 97 B5, Valley Creek, $200,000.

Jerry Butler to Juan Zarate and Mayra A. Soto, 10501 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Pt. NW NE 3-1S-13W, $200,000.

Zach A. and Alaina Parham/Alaina Gadbury to William James Betzner, 2803 Creekside Drive, Little Rock, L45, Sandpiper Creek, $200,000.

JPJ Properties, LLC to Timothy E. and Chekila Simmons, 115 Elmwood Ave., Sherwood, Ls17-18 B1, Lake Cherrywood No. 1, $199,900.

Fred V. Young Revocable Trust to Wren Wren Ward, Inc., 217 Thayer St., Little Rock, L12 B5, Capitol View, $196,400.

Justin Loyd Avery to Jennifer Leann Burleson, 6405 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock, L66 B6, Green Hills, $189,900.

CLG Real Estate Holdings, LLC to RQM, LLC, 6613 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village, L36, Jefferson Heights- Cammack Village, $186,700.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Timothy and Allison Taylor, 1800 Williford St., Sherwood, L13 B3, Bear Paw Phase III, $183,925.

Steven C. Coplan to Christopher Dillaha, 15 Johnnycake Lane, Little Rock, L456C, Pleasantree First, $182,500.

Patricia A. Raney to Jeanne Farris and Elizabeth Phillips, L4 B1, Queensbrook, $182,000.

HAT Properties, LLC to Caleb and Brianna Eaton, 123 Verona Circle, Sherwood, L6 B2, Country Club Park, $180,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 11200 Tipton Road, Sherwood, L29 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $180,000.

Kristie Giompoletti-Shamoun to Michele Kasper, 2200 Andover Court, Condo 205, Little Rock, Apt. 205, Andover Square HPR, $180,000.

Terry and Michelle Ann Balmat to Michael T. Grassi, 319 Rosetta St., Little Rock, L19 B6, CS Stifft, $180,000.

Kenneth F. and Rosemary Jane Lumley to Paul Yumlu and Gwynn Shafer, 1231 W. Eighth St., North Little Rock, Ls14-15 B6, Giles, $179,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jonathon Michael Green, 16 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L29, Wisteria, $179,175.

Kristen M. and Franklin D. Breedlove to Garrett Frisby, 12001 Teton Forest Drive, Little Rock, L62, Pleasant Forest I, $177,500.

John D. and Jazel A. Jones to Eden and Timothy R. Fluharty, 5308 N. Vine St., North Little Rock, L14 B7, Pike View, $177,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Marteisha Batemon, 1816 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L7 B5, Bear Paw Phase III, $176,400.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Pradeep Molugu and Manasa Pothula, 114 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, L59, Wisteria, $175,760.

Amanda Landreth/Amanda Carlin to Scott P. Geller, 703 Cedar Ridge Drive, Little Rock, L32 B5, Cedar Ridge, $175,000.

Rolando Delgado to Kelsey E. Dellinger, 3808 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock, Lot 1 B62, Lakewood, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shanndrail Polk, 25 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, L17, Wisteria, $174,990.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jessica Lynn Flanery and Danielle L. Geracci, 1808 Honeycomb St., Sherwood, L8 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $174,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ronnie Williams Sr., 116 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, L58, Wisteria, $174,050.

Matthew Lindsey to Rochelle D. and Timothy A. Blue, 9713 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, L65, Treasure Hill, $174,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to LaKeena Meredith, 38 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L18, Wisteria, $173,250.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ashok Naidu Balaka, 9 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, L10, Wisteria, $171,225.

Christopher and Rachel Pratt to Brejuana L. Woodruff and Rahmir A. Harrison, 5809 Pin Oak Lane, North Little Rock, L333, Trammel Estates Phase III, $170,000.

Charlotte Luvene Doshier and The Colene Dixon Snow Revocable Trust to Anthony Michael and Tahmika Bertrand, 18925 Ironton Road, Little Rock, Pt. NE SW & Pt. SE SW 34-1S-12W, $170,000.

Lavantor Butler to Dwight L. Anderson, 1722 S. Summit St., Little Rock, Ls38-40 B33, Centennial, $169,000.

Raymona L. Ellison to Ericka Shauntay Bryant, 3925 West St., Little Rock, L9 B1, West Heights Place, $168,300.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Derrick S. and Winda Walker, 1808 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L8 B5, Bear Paw Phase III, $167,000.

John N. and Betty Ann Steward to Jason Garner, Apt. 207, Cambridge Place HPR, $166,900.

Mark E. and Michelle R. Dorsey to Nancy Ann Stahl Chambers, 1617 Saratoga Drive, North Little Rock, L6 B30, Indian Hills, $165,000.

Thu Ha Nguyen to Hera Wu, 100 S. Plaza Drive, Little Rock, L1, Plaza Terrace, $165,000.

Margaret A. Shook to SFR3-030, LLC, L73, Sheraton Park Section C Replat, $163,000.

David C. and Patricia L. Osburn to Shannon and Anthony Sparrow II., 2 Smoking Oaks Cove, Maumelle, L99, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $162,500.

Jerry T. and Catherine M. Dial to Debra Willingham, 207 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood, L11 B4, Country Club Park, $162,500.

William L. and Susan James to Jason D. McMahan, 7603 Club Lane, Sherwood, L12 B4, Club Road Terrace, $161,000.

James J. and Patricia M. Winders to Aundria Alise Lewis, 22 Connolly, Little Rock, L635, Otter Creek Phase IV-B-III, $157,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tiffany Martin, 1825 Sebastian St., Sherwood, L13 B6, Bear Paw Phase III, $155,815.

Bushee Rental Properties, LLC to 28 Oaken Trail Land Trust, L98, Green Valley Phase II, $154,000.

Baylor L. Dennis to SweatEquity, LLC, 1023 N. Polk St., Little Rock, L10 B10, Hollenberg, $150,000.

Midtown Premium Properties, LLC to Rory Patterson and Chelsea Goldade, 714 S. Valentine St., Little Rock, L4 B1, Central Heights, $150,000.

Casey and Rachel Green to Stormy Giddens and Cory Huffman, 7601 Harmon Drive, Little Rock, L1, Shamrock, $150,000.