Realizing our dream of the outdoors

The American founding and the independence we celebrate today is miraculous.

Late 18th-century America was a mixing bowl of worldviews--the ingredients were post-Reformation theology, strident European enlightenment philosophers, and the doctrine of natural rights. Much like today, these influences were disaggregated in their sources.

American political thought at the time was a churning river of sentiment fed by many tributaries including universities, small newspapers, pamphlets, treatises, speeches, and private writings. If these elements had one commonality it was a zeal for freedom, which united leaders as different as Washington, Jefferson, Madison, and Hamilton.

They forged a union with scandalous foundations: consent of governed, individual liberty, and the fundamental equality of man. Our founders consciously fell short of these ideals. Nonetheless, they held them dear enough to risk death, and changed the course of history.

In the past 245 years, our founding ideals and the individual virtues they foster have manifested in significant historical accomplishments. In the 20th century these include the Wright Brothers and their 1903 flyer, the space program, victory in the Cold War, and the Internet.

An overlooked miracle that flows from these ideals is the distinctly American modern conservation movement.

Little more than 100 years after July 4, 1776, America was wounded but healing. Our nation fought a bitter Civil War to emphasize that we still held our founding truths to be self-evident. Eager for peace and prosperity, Americans were spreading west, replacing vast forests with cities, cropland, and pastures.

Arkansas was changing, and it was impacting our wildlife and natural resources. By the early 1900s, elk, bison, and birds such as the Carolina parakeet were gone. Turkey, bear, and deer were quickly vanishing.

Similar to our country's founding, an unlikely awakening occurred. It flowed from the growing void in the soul of Americans as opportunities to enjoy the outdoors shrank and wildlife vanished. Trends developed among states, communities, and organizations such as the Boone and Crockett Club to reverse the tragedy.

The growth of radio, photography, and newspapers such as this one translated local crises into a national movement. This produced the first American environmentalists, who saw the potential risks of human progress. These disparate elements shared zeal for the connection between our character and the outdoors, and brought together people as different as Theodore Roosevelt and John Muir.

In parallel to our founding and liberty, this awareness proselytized a stunning diversity of Americans and baptized them with a dream of the outdoors that we now enjoy. Similar to the founding's political applications, the awakening ushered in conservation practices that were unheard of at the time.

The miraculous grassroots-led measures that gave birth to modern conservation were not formalized until 2001 in the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, which upheld the democracy of hunting, allocation of wildlife by law, and treatment of wildlife as public-trust resources. But like our founding ideals, these measures and underlying sentiments abounded organically before they were codified in policy. And they rest on the belief that enjoyment of the outdoors is a right and benefit of all Americans.

On Thursday, I became the 19th director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Commissioners and I lead a 106-year-old organization that grew from the decimation of wildlife occurring at the turn of the 20th century and the resultant awakening of what we were losing.

Since then, from our biologists to our game wardens, our work has been nothing short of remarkable. The dedicated AGFC staff and the fine Arkansans we serve have reintroduced the black bear, fostered an elk population, developed world-record brown trout, restored the white-tailed deer population from roughly 500 in the 1930s to an annual harvest of more than 200,000, and confidently brag the world's finest duck hunting.

The AGFC stewards 96,000 miles of rivers and streams, 600,000 acres of lakes, and 3.2 million acres of public land for Arkansans. Outdoor recreation fueled by fish and wildlife conservation is a catalyst for enjoyment, economic growth, and prosperity across the state. It represents $9.7 billion in consumer spending, with 96,000 directly related jobs.

To be clear, we still have very real and complex challenges ahead. But our true mission at the AGFC is not simply wildlife and habitat. It has been and always will be striving to conserve our character by ensuring Arkansans of all walks of life can enjoy wildlife and the outdoors to the fullest extent possible, and that the best this wonderful state has to offer exists for generations to come.

So why should Arkansans in 2021 care about the outdoors on July 4?

The reason is simple: Enjoyment of the outdoors is foundational to who we are as Arkansans. The national envy we enjoy is the best classroom there is for our distinctive virtues as Arkansans: grit, humility, and selflessness. And on this Independence Day, we should lay claim to the same truths as our founders and our nation's first conservationists: The blood-purchased freedoms of our country and the riches of our natural resources belong to all men and women.

If you want to remember our nation's founding and celebrate our freedoms on this Independence Day, get outside. Try something new. Bring a loved one. If you don't know where to start, call someone who does. Drink deeply of the riches we have here in the Natural State.

In doing so, you will not only be better for it, but will honor the application of our founding ideals to our wonderful countryside, from sea to shining sea.

Austin Booth is the director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.