Six schools honored for reading efforts

Six Arkansas schools are recipients of state awards for incorporating the science behind learning how to read into the student instruction, and for building a culture in the school and community that encourages literacy.

The following schools received the Reading Initiative for Student Excellence or R.I.S.E. awards this year:

Brookland Elementary in the Brookland School District, Eastside Elementary in the Rogers School District, Greenland Elementary in the Greenland School District, Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary in the Farmington School District in Farmington, Northside Elementary in the Siloam Springs School District and Southside Elementary in the Cabot School District.

Schools applied for the R.I.S.E. School Awards in the spring of 2020, but the process was delayed because of covid-19. This spring, a state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education team scored the applications for the award based on the three goals: Sharpen the focus and strengthen reading instruction, create community collaboration and build a culture of reading.

State officials visited the school sites to look for evidence of school-wide implementation of strategies and practices aligned with reading science. The six schools selected met all of the objectives.