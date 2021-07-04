Texarkana spotlight on State Line Avenue

TEXARKANA -- Officials unveiled a plan for potential improvements to State Line Avenue.

Members of MTG Engineers and Surveyors and Norris Design gave presentations at five different stations at a public meeting Tuesday evening at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Community members moved around the room to learn about areas of State Line Avenue that could be changed.

Questionnaires were handed out at the end of each session where participants could highlight their biggest concerns and make comments.

The first station, manned by MTG Project Manager Vance Liles, presented an overview of State Line Avenue's attributes, uniqueness and deficiencies.

Liles said that in order to maximize the avenue's potential, safety, accessibility and aesthetic needs to be improved. He said the Departments of Transportation for Texas and Arkansas have scheduled funding for the reconstruction of State Line Avenue with a project planned for 2023, and the input people give at this meeting could affect what is reconstructed.

"If we're going to give our input, now is the opportunity," Liles said.

At the second station, David Williams with MTG talked about traffic patterns on State Line.

He showed a heat map of the crash rate in Texarkana with a high rate displayed on State Line Avenue, citing more than 300 accidents that have occurred during the past five years in that area.

Some of the potential improvements shown to help lower these numbers included raised medians and right-in-right-out roadways.

The last three stations were from Norris Design project managers and officials.

At the third station, Yingyi Zhong raised concerns about pedestrian and bike mobility.

Some of the potential changes that could be made included better pedestrian lighting, new landscaping, crosswalks with signals and signage, and push-button signals. The bike mobility was also mentioned as a deficiency on State Line, as there are no bike paths.

At the fourth station, Emily Larkin suggested measures to improve the beautification of State Line Avenue through improved landscaping and painting. Larkin said more trees could help provide improved shade, and refuge areas in the middle of crosswalks could improve safety and convenience.

Rick Leisner spoke about corridor districts and sidewalk improvements at the fifth and final station.

Leisner said State Line could be separated into three districts:

• The urban district -- the portion of State Line by the courthouse downtown.

• The commercial district -- the portion by Interstate 30.

• The residential district -- the portion in between the urban and commercial districts

One issue that applies to all three districts is the sidewalk-to-road width. Leisner said the driving lanes on State Line are entirely too wide, and there needs to be more walking room on the sidewalks created by expanding them into the road.

While the first meeting is viewed as a planning session, MTG and the Metropolitan Planning Organization will look to further devise a more specific plan after meetings this month and in August.