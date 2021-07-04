The rocky road from Selma to Jerusalem

Despite its shortcomings as an historical portrayal of the rabid racism that plagued the '60s American South, CBS's June 20 broadcast of Ava DuVernay's Academy Award-winning film "Selma" presented a fair depiction of Dr. Martin L. King's role in African Americans' struggle to earn the right to vote as sanctioned by the Constitution of the United States.

The movie's sanitized scenes of violence perpetrated by white police and politicians (including full-of-hate rural white citizens) are merely the tip of the iceberg of the panorama of bigotry, racism, lynchings, violence, and brutality perpetrated on American citizens whose ancestors were forcibly bought and brought in chains, holding pens, and cages to help make America the economic power of the 19th and 20th centuries and the world bully since the 1950s.

On Aug. 6, 1965, a reluctant President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act which outlawed the discriminatory voting practices adopted in many Southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting.

The day before, while tensions were simmering in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, I would ride the bus from New York on a 1,325 mile trek to Arkadelphia, in the heart of the American South.

My first encounter with Israel's version of a more benevolent and less brutal Jim Crow was in South Carolina.

The unoccupied seat at the back of the bus enticed me to lie down and snooze to catch up on much-needed sleep. In Greenville, S.C., the bus driver admonished me not to cross the demarcation line between Black "folks" (the back of the bus) and the white "people" (the front half of the Greyhound conveyance).

Two years later I came face to face with Jim Crow in a very personal manner. On our way to Mardi Gras, my college buddies and I, accompanied by our Spanish university professor (a naturalized U.S. citizen) who knew every watering hole along the way, stopped at an El Dorado gas station. I headed to the men's restrooms and was confronted with two signs.

One spelled "White Gentlemen" while the other screamed "Negroes." Bewildered, I stood transfixed between a white world and a Black world. To which one did I belong? My Near Eastern complexion made me pause for what seemed like an eternity, until the silence was broken when a colleague who'd just emerged from the privileged White Gentlemen restroom uttered: "Halaby, you better hurry up; we've got a long way to go."

While racial, social and economic justice have always been slow-moving in America, much change has begrudgingly come about, not only as a result of the integrity and determination of men and women of the moment, but also because the U.S. Constitution has been the hammer and anvil that helped forge these perpetual improvements to the 18th-century document drafted by men of vision.

Not so with Israel, America's darling child, the Only Democracy in the Middle East, the wayward child that tells its parent to hop, jump, and deliver unlimited support in the form of taxpayer largesse all the way from the U.S. treasury to its Tel Aviv weapons factories and spying technology sold to autocrats and thugs around the world, including China, the new nemesis of "I am Joe Biden, and I am a Zionist."

When Israel expelled over half of Palestine's population in 1948 and declared itself a state, Europe and America helped birth and support this new colonial enterprise, not because of their love for the Jewish people, but as a way to expiate for guilt over their complicity and acquiescence to Germany's Nazi experiment.

Israel would be the regional occupying police and launching pad for the many interventions since 1948. Think Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Egypt, Jordan, and now, the corrupt Sheikdoms.

While the U.S. Constitution has been a vital cornerstone of American jurisprudence and governance, and while power was to be equally shared by the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, its drafters deliberately excised religion from interfering in the business of governance. And this has kept theocracy out of the public arena.

Not so with Israel.

Seventy-three years after it established itself as an ethno-religious socialist government, Israel has yet to draft a constitution. Run by a hodgepodge of parties, early secular Zionist and socialistic ideals have turned into a polarizing theater of ethnic and religious struggles.

While Israel claims to be a pluralistic society, it is a mishmash of competing groups that include Sephardic Jews vs. Ashkenazi Jews, eastern European Jews vs. western European Jews (with German Jews at the apex of this stratified amalgamation of immigrants), recently arrived Russian immigrants vs. older stock immigrants, secular Jews vs. religious Jews (including the not-so-religious Jews vs. the ultra-religious ones), young vs. old, and militarists vs. pacifists (much fewer in numbers).

These divisive tribal affiliations that emerged in Israeli society over the past 40 years have been the call to arms for Netanyahu and his ilk. Capitalizing on these fractious divisions of wannabe competing party leaders, Israeli politicians have utilized racism, bigotry, settlements, expansion, the Holocaust, Iran, and Palestinians (considered to be an inferior, virus-plagued sub-human citizenry to be killed at every opportunity) as a unifying ploy, a strategy that kept Netanyahu and his supporters in power for over 12 years.

And because Israel has no constitution, mayhem and chaos (buttressed by sheer military power, including a nuclear arsenal, and hatred of Palestinians) will continue to plague an ethno-racist colonial state bent on subjugating its neighbors and controlling successive compliant American administrations and Congresses.

I have no doubt that Biden is more than elated to see Netanyahu dumped into the Israeli courts where he will be tried for corruption and possible prison quarters. Congressional leaders are equally elated to see Naftali Bennett assume Israel's premiership.

The media and U.S. government officials shouldn't celebrate too soon. Bennett is further to the right than Netanyahu. In 2013 he bragged: "I've killed many Arabs in my life, and there's no problem with that."

He has referred to Palestinians as monkeys in trees, and his ultra- orthodox religious affiliation is as rabid as they come. Israel's new president, Oren Herzog, a staunch Likud Party member, released in 1995 a campaign ad depicting himself killing a Palestinian lawmaker.

Bennett and Herzog have yet to rein in the ultra-nationalist religious fanatic settlers, protected and abetted by the Most Moral Army in the World, who storm Palestinian neighborhoods and utter, "death to Arabs," "Shufat [Palestinian Jerusalem neighborhood] is burning," "May your village burn," "Muhammad is dead," "Lynch them," "Kill them," "Another Nakba [expulsion] is coming," and a whole bunch of homophobic slogans and epithets hurled at foreign journalists who "work for Arab media," that include beatings, arrests, and the destruction of their video cameras.

In every one of these incidents, including soccer games, and for years now, Israeli children are encouraged to participate in these pogroms whose sole intention is to terrorize Palestinians into submission and expulsion from their ancestral lands.

While the recent Israeli elections have sidelined Netanyahu, Israel's future is in the throes of chaos, bloodletting, settlement expansion, continued EU and American cover, military adventures, and corruption on a large scale.

After 73 years of racist policies and hostilities, it behooves Israel's leaders to draft a constitution that will guide this fractured society into a better future that is inclusive, instead of an ethno-religious exclusive regime a la mode of Hitler's Deutschland uber alles.

With all the diverse and competing tribes (Haredim, nationalists, ultra-Zionists, opportunistic secularists, xenophobes, and militarists, to name a few), Israel is a runaway train on a collision course with history.

Raouf J. Halaby is a Professor Emeritus of English and art. He is a writer, photographer, sculptor, avid gardener, and peace activist.