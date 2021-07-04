Tom Dillard: Three men make for interesting, and wholly different, Arkansas stories

I keep a physical file of interesting historical tidbits, a sort of catch-all folder in which I keep copies of old quotable letters, advertisements, perhaps some photos, and especially newspaper clippings.

After 50 years of doing research in local newspapers -- called "community diaries" by historian Michael B. Dougan -- my tidbits file is bulging. It is clear I will never write full columns on all those clippings and notes, but I do want to share some of them with you today.

Serendipity is a great ally of the historian. Last week when I was doing research in an 1890s Arkansas Gazette, I came across an article on the death of Junius J. Johnson. He has always fascinated me, though I did not know much about him. He was from the same prominent family which produced a vice president, numerous judges and multiple U.S. representatives and senators in both Kentucky and Arkansas. His father was Col. Richard Johnson, the prominent editor of the True Democrat newspaper in Little Rock.

Johnson seemed destined to follow in the family tradition of prominence. Having been the captain of the Quapaw Guards militia unit in Little Rock, it is not surprising he would gain acceptance to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1883. After a year of study, he was dismissed. Newspaper accounts at the time of his death said the dismissal was due to involvement in a hazing incident. However, the archivist at the Academy told me in a 1980 letter the expulsion was caused by "deficiencies in mathematics."

Johnson's destiny lay in the West, where he was working as a miner in Colorado for $3 per day when the Western Federation of Miners called what would become known as the Cripple Creek miners' strike in the spring of 1894. Johnson worked closely with union leaders, and before long he was put in charge of defending the miners against the local sheriff's posse as well as armed men hired by the mine owners.

Drawing upon his military skills to organize the miners into defensive units stationed on high ground overlooking the town of Altman, he set up a commissary, built fortifications and drilled the miners. When a force of 125 deputized men marched on the camp, the miners blew up the mine shaft house and the steam boiler. The attackers quickly withdrew, but the owners hired an even larger force.

When this force attacked the miners on June 4, 1894, pickets posted by Johnson alerted the miners, who used a mine steam whistle to alert a nearby Colorado militia unit, which rushed to the scene and stopped the attack. As far as I know, this was the only instance in labor history where the militia was used to defend strikers.

Johnson and some of his allies fled the state following the strike, fearing indictment. He was living in Little Rock in 1898 when the Spanish-American War began. He joined the Arkansas volunteers who responded to the mobilization of American forces, being appointed colonel of the Second Arkansas regiment. The forces were on their way to embarkation when Colonel Johnson died of typhoid fever.

The Arkansas Gazette of Jan. 14, 1873 included a notice on page 4 of the death of the Rev. John Peyton. At the time the Gazette was rabidly racist, but whoever wrote the death notice (not an obituary since the paper seldom published formal obits) probably thought he was being enlightened by recognizing this elderly Black Methodist minister. But what he wrote was uninformed and steeped in gentrified racist terminology.

"We are pained to learn of the death of Rev. John Peyton (colored) ..." began the notice before commenting that Peyton "always bore the reputation of a good, upright and useful man. He was gifted far above average." Then the tone changed: "If he had been ambitious of political honors or imbued with the spirit of demagoguery which has led to many of his race [running for public office], he might have stood among the foremost of the colored politicians of the day; but he was content with the humble place of the sexton of a city cemetery, which he held until recently ..."

The editor apparently did not know that Peyton was politically involved, one of the organizers of the Arkansas Republican Party in April 1867.

While information is sketchy, the story of Elvin Christian is a sad one. A carriage painter by trade, Elvin volunteered for service in the Gov. Elisha Baxter militia during the Brooks-Baxter War of 1874 which ended Reconstruction. A teenager at the time, Christian was accidentally shot in the face by another militiaman. The bullet entered his left cheek, then plowed upward and lodged in his skull.

Elvin recovered from the shooting -- or at least that seemed to be the case, until he began suffering from seizures and other afflictions. In February 1879, he published a notice in the Arkansas Democrat that he would be seeking relief from the Legislature due to suffering "from epilepsy induced by a wound received ... on the 22d day of May, 1874, whilst in active service in the Arkansas State Guards."

Elvin's condition worsened dramatically in January 1882 when he attacked his mother and sister. His family petitioned to have him committed to the Arkansas State Insane Asylum. Doctors agreed to try removing the bullet surgically. We know of this development because it was reported in a St. Louis newspaper.

However, the editor of the Fayetteville Weekly Democrat not only reprinted the St. Louis newspaper article, but appended an explanation that "young Christian is a nephew of the editors of this paper." He explained that Elvin had suffered "spasms" from "the ball [bullet] in his head, which is lodged near the brain."

As to Elvin's brain surgery -- which the Fayetteville editor admitted would be risky -- I was unable to locate any information. Elvin simply disappeared from the published record, probably indicating that he died during or following surgery. I will let you know if more information surfaces on this last victim of the Brooks-Baxter War.

