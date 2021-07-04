Environment notebook

Public input urged on navigation plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public input until July 30 for its revi- sion of McClellan-Kerr Arkan- sas River Navigation System’s Master Plan.

The master plan deals with classifications of federal land along the river within Arkan- sas’ borders. The current plans were developed more than 40 years ago and need to be updat- ed to include factors such as en- vironmental and socioeconom- ic considerations, public input and recreation trends, said Da- na Coburn, project manager for the Corps’ Little Rock district.

Public input is part of the initial phase in which the Corps works to determine scope, fo- cus and content of the master plan updates that will deter- mine what the lands look like in 20-30 years.

“There’s a lot of things to take into consideration,” Co- burn said. “We’re asking the public as well as other resource agencies, ‘What is it that you are seeing that needs to change on the system?’... We want to hear the good, the bad and the ugly.”

The Corps will not be hold- ing in-person public “scoping” workshops because of covid-19. Comments can be made on an online submission form at www.swl.usace.army.mil, through regular mail and by fax.

The website provides more information about the revision process and the 1976 Master

Plan, including an interactive map with the current land clas- sifications.

The Corps will begin data collection and drafting the plan after the public comment period closes, with plans for a public review of the draft set for spring or summer of next year, accord- ing to the project timeline.

The Illinois River Watershed Partnership announced a new executive director late last month.

Leif Kindberg accepted the position as executive director of the Cave Springs-based nonprofit, the partnership announced June 25. The Illinois River Watershed Partnership's stated goals include conservation, water-quality research and public outreach related to the watershed spanning Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, according to the partnership website.

Kindberg has more than 12 years of management experience in the private sector and with nonprofit organizations in the United States and abroad, according to a Facebook post from the nonprofit.

"Leif recognizes the importance of partnerships with rural and urban landowners in the Illinois River Watershed and is looking forward to continuing this work with partners to enable sustainable growth and facilitate conservation throughout the watershed," the post states.