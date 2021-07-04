Work to close I-30 in LR on weekend

A roughly half-mile section of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock will be closed and require detours all next weekend to accommodate work on the nearly $1 billion 30 Crossing project.

The detours onto the frontage roads between East Sixth Street and Interstate 630 will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday to allow the contractor to remove the East Ninth Street overpass to replace it, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced last week.

About 115,000 vehicles travel that section daily, according to agency data. But the traffic generally is lighter on the weekends.

If the closing goes as planned -- it is dependent on the weather -- it will mark the third time this year that the Transportation Department has closed an interstate in Central Arkansas to accommodate construction, a testament to how complicated the projects are.

"Interstate closures are one of the most critical phases of a major improvement project," said Marie Holder, a member of the Arkansas Highway Commission from Little Rock. "Our teams plan these events when we hope to have the lowest impact on the traveling public and a maximum impact on the amount of work that can be accomplished."

The Interstate 630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound also will be closed throughout the weekend, the department said.

The detours for I-30 traffic involve the frontage roads that run along both sides of the interstate in downtown.

I-30 eastbound traffic will take the exit ramp to East Sixth and East Ninth streets to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp at Sixth Street to return to I-30, according to a news release. I-30 westbound traffic will take the East Sixth Street ramp (Exit 140B) to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp south of East Ninth Street to return to I-30.

Drivers won't have to go through traffic lights.

"It is understood this is an inconvenience to the motorist," said Lt. Brad Perkins of the Arkansas Highway Police, who coordinates traffic incident management for the department. "The frontage roads will have all cross traffic closed so the frontage roads will be dedicated to the interstate detour traffic only.

"The detour traffic will not have to stop for any reason while on the frontage roads. This will aid in maintaining a constant traffic flow. Also this detour is for a short distance, less than [one-half] mile."

Closing the interstate and rerouting traffic was the best option to get the work done and maintain traffic at the same time, he said.

"A great deal of discussions and planning took place to maintain the most efficient traffic detour that was available for this particular location," Perkins said in an email. "Being the 9th Street overpass has to be demolished this was the only practical option."

Traffic heading from eastbound I-630 to eastbound I-30 will take I-30 westbound to Interstate 440 and return to I-30 as needed, the department said.

During this work, the I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound also will be closed. Detour map NR 21-208-B has additional information.

The planning and coordination extended well beyond the contractor and department personnel, Perkins said.

"The planning stages of these Interstate lane closures consist of a coordination effort from ARDOT engineers, the contractor, law enforcement (Arkansas Highway police and the Arkansas State Police) and city planners, if the traffic plans will affect the city traffic flow," he said.

It also extends to all first responders.

"Once it has been determined that closing the Interstate and rerouting the traffic is the best option to use, then a meeting with all of the emergency responders in that area is conducted, ie. ARDOT, Arkansas Highway Police, Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department, Little Rock Fire Department, North Little Rock Police Department, North Little Rock Fire Department and MEMS," he said. "MEMS distributes this information to all of the hospitals and ambulance services in the state so they are informed in the event they need to plan for their best route to the Little Rock area hospitals."

The other interstate closings this year included a section of Interstate 430 in west Little Rock to allow bridge beams to be installed on the Cantrell Road overpass.

Eastbound I-430 traffic was detoured from the exit at North Rodney Parham Road and reentered at Cantrell Road. Westbound I-430 traffic was detoured at the Interstate 40/Interstate 430 interchange and instructed to consider alternative routes.

The other time that the department allowed the contractors to close an interstate was in May when a contractor had to demolish the overpass just north of Broadway on I-30 in North Little Rock, according to Perkins.

The 30 Crossing project will widen a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes between Interstate 530 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

The work includes replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River as well as work on a section of Interstate 40 in North Rock. Replacing the bridge, the primary piece in the first phase of 30 Crossing, began late last year.

The department proposes spending $417 million in federal and state transportation money on the 30 Crossing project over the next four years, according to planning documents for Central Arkansas.

None of the money identified in the documents will come from the statewide 0.5% sales tax that voters approved in Amendment 91 to the state constitution in 2012.

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Oct. 29 that the department couldn't spend Amendment 91 funds on roads that have more than four lanes, which include the section of I-30 encompassing 30 Crossing.

While the total cost of the 30 Crossing work approaches $1 billion, the department has identified only enough money to pay for the $638 million that it said the first phase would cost.

"We don't like closures, but we do like progress," Holder said. "I'm excited to see the great strides that have been made on this project. 30 Crossing's increased capacity, safety, efficiency and aesthetics will be a huge source of pride for central Arkansas."