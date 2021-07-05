Alzheimer’s group gives agency $6,000

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) recently awarded a $6,000 grant to the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. The award will support Area Agency’s SEA Respite Program for families caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illnesses, according to a news release.

Area Agency is a Pine Bluff-based nonprofit organization that provides home health care, personal care, and respite care services to families impacted by dementia-related illnesses. Area Agency was one of 18 organizations in 12 states to receive grants as part of AFA’s Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant program.

The SEA Respite Program provides short-term respite care for family caregivers in their home. Eligible participants must be caregivers of individuals who are 60 years or older living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia-related illness.

The AFA grant will allow Area Agency to provide participants with in-home attendants, support services, and education. The home health aides offer assessment of medical conditions, communication with attending physicians and healthcare providers, and medical skills that include medication management, intravenous infusion, wound care and physical therapy, according to the release.

“Caregiving, especially for those with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, can take a physical, emotional, and financial toll,” said Regina Coulter, case manager supervisor for Area Agency. “AAASEA understands the importance of respite care as a vital resource for caregivers. With our SEA respite program, we want to provide them a break from the day-to-day demands of caregiving while offering peace of mind that their loved one is being well cared-for in a safe environment.” The Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grants are awarded to organizations that share AFA’s mission of providing support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by dementias nationwide.

Caregivers who need information about caregiver support can speak with a licensed social worker seven days a week on AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or web chatting through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org.