Arkansas tops 1M fully immunized, data shows

The number of Arkansas who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has surpassed 1 million, as Arkansas remains one of the most vaccine-hesitant states, according to numbers released Monday by the Arkansas Department of Health.

So far, 1,002,802 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 39.2 % percent of the population 12 and older. A further 225,297 Arkansans have been partially immunized against covid-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Reported deaths from covid-19 rose by seven to 5,920 Monday. The cumulative case count has continued to steadily rise with an additional 1,246 reported cases since Friday, bringing the total to 351,825.

So far there are 4,752 active cases of the coronavirus still in Arkansas, with 341,079 people having recovered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 361 covid-19 positive hospital admissions, with 166 of those being admitted to intensive care units, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health Monday. The department also reported that 70 covid-19 positive patients are on ventilators.