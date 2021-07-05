Art League announces July events

The Pine Bluff Art League announces its programs in July.

Pine Bluff Art League meeting -- July 11

The monthly meeting of the Pine Bluff Art League will be held from 2-4 p.m. July 11. The art league recently began in person meetings again at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Art league member Gerry DeLongchamp will present a program on pastels. Member Julia Barrett will discuss several of her works including one she painted during her High Flow Neon Acrylic workshop. The workshop, held June 23, was part of the league's ongoing variety of community art classes.

For the meeting, the league will implement safety measures for its members and visitors. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Refreshments won't be served. Space is limited to 40 people, according to a news release.

Art League to feature Crystal Jennings work -- July 13–Aug. 19

The art league will host a solo exhibition featuring work by member Crystal Jennings from July 13 through Aug. 19. A reception for the exhibition will be held from 5to 7:30 p.m. July 14 at the Reynolds Center.

The community is invited to view work by the artist in the main gallery hall. Jennings' work has been exhibited throughout Arkansas including in multiple "Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibitions" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Jonesboro's Bradbury Art Museum and in the "2021 Small Works on Paper" hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Arkansas Pastel Society Exhibition -- July 5-30

The art league also announced that the Arkansas Pastel Society will have an exhibition from July 5-30 at the Thea Foundation, 401 Main St., Suite 100, North Little Rock. A reception with live demonstrations will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 16, during the Argenta Art District's Art Walk. This exhibition will feature works painted by the members of the Pastel Society.

The Thea Foundation will conduct the event according to covid safety guidelines. No refreshments will be served if a mask mandate is in place during the time of the reception, according to the release.

Pine Bluff Art League details

Members of the Pine Bluff Art League participate and judge works by their peers each month. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be prominently displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following meeting where members will vote on new pieces, according to the release.

Membership for the league is $45. Artists can make a check out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center during the Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition.

For more information about the league, contact PBAL President Claudia Spainhour, (870) 718-1058 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.