Baking cookies turns into passion for Altheimer woman

Of course baker extraordinaire, writer, lawyer turned stay-at-home mom had to name her popular Instagram account, One Smart Cookie.

"I couldn't not name it that," Catherine Smart of Altheimer said of the play of her name and her love of cookies.

Her homemade and hand-decorated pies speak of her talent, and, Smart said, "I'm all about baking. I love something sweet, especially cookies."

A real treat for her two pre-teen daughters who are already skilled drop cookie bakers.

"They love cookies, mine and everybody else's," Smart said, and they're following in the family's creative footsteps.

Decorated sugar cookies are part-dessert , part-centerpiece and party decorations, and at best a temporary art medium, she said.

"They're festive and fun, but unlike balloons you get to eat them."

EARLY COOKIE INSPIRATION

Her passion started as a child growing up in the small town of Minden, Louisiana.

"I definitely started baking as a kid," she recalled. "The usual chocolate chip kind of stuff."

She branched out quickly and had a crepe phase during middle school.

Smart's obsession with all things cookie continued while attending Centenary College in Shreveport.

"The decorated cookies started probably in college around Christmas time with my mom and sister," she said.

Her mother is a seamstress who produces beautiful pieces done with French hand stitching, and her sister is really into interior design and landscaping.

"We joke that my canvas is a cookie," she said.

TAKING A BITE FROM A BIGGER COOKIE

She moved to New Orleans to attend Tulane University School of Law and graduated in 2000.

It was also Smart's "introduction to Lebanese and the Italian bakeries and Indian restaurants," she said.

But her samplings didn't stop with those and included a variety of restaurants. After all, the city is known for its eateries, from the finest restaurants and world famous beignets and street foods.

After law school, Smart went to work for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, in their gift-planning department. .

She married Jack Smart in 2012, and moved to Altheimer where he helps work the family farm, as well as running his own land surveyor business.

"I truly love it," she said.

Smart volunteers in Southeast Arkansas whenever possible, and has worked on the steering committee for Go Forward Pine Bluff, the Jefferson Regional Medical Center's Audit Committee, the Simmons Bank Foundation Board and more.

Smart loves to write, and wrote a weekly editorial page for the Times in Shreveport, and while in graduate school, she wrote guest columns for New Orleans' The Times-Picayune.

In the evenings, Smart likes to read cookbooks much like others approach to a novel.

"Recipes are so interesting -- history, geography, religion all in an edible package," she said .

COOKIES ARE A FUN, FRIENDLY DESSERT

Friends and family agree that Smart has taken cookie baking to a whole new level, and most often they turn to her for help with special occasions or holiday related cookies.

At home, she said, "My husband likes to eat my mistakes and my father-in-law prefers them un-iced so he gets the extra dough at the end of the batch."

Gail Bellingrath of Pine Bluff, a friend and One Smart Cookie fan, said, "She's gifted. Her cookies are like works of art."

Her fans extend beyond Arkansas' borders, and the number of her Instagram followers continue to grow, to more than 500 followers currently, Bellingrath said.

Smart's cookies don't just look pretty on the plate, but "they are delicious." So tasty, in fact, that Bellingrath confesses, "I can't resist. I have one bite, then have to have one more."

Not surprisingly, Bellingrath said, "Catherine is one of the sweetest people I've ever met."

To check out Smart's Instagram, go to ONE_SMART_COOKIE_AR.

Smart offers a few of her hard-learned cookie tips:

Practice, practice and more practice

Smart recommends starting with a sugar cookie recipe that's familiar, and even a treasured family one. She also prefers homemade Royal icing, and again, she said there are plenty of great recipes but she recommends using powdered eggs instead of fresh.

Also, a drop or two of water changes the consistency of the icing and the baker can use that to their advantage.

Freeze the dough

For beginners, Smart suggests starting with a simple cutout design.

Place cutout cookies on a flat sheet and freeze for a few minutes. This helps keep the edges crisp instead of spreading out while cooking.

Also, another minor tip is to not be afraid to make cookies ahead of time and freeze the dough. If properly packaged, un-iced, baked cookies freeze well. This allows for pre-holiday baking and easiness to ice when needed.

About the colors

Once settling on and mixing all the icing colors, add about a teaspoon of each color into all the others.

It helps marry all the colors together and gives them a cohesive look when using muted pastels or bright primary colors.

Getting wrong maybe the tastiest part

There are times when Smart often reminds herself that "it's just a cookie," and that nothing of any consequence happens with icing.

She said, "If you don't like what you did, take a butter knife and scrape it off. It's an instant second chance."

Or just eat your mistake and start another.

This is an example of Catherine Smart's cookies on Instagram. One follower said the cookies don’t just look pretty on the plate, but 'they are delicious.' (Special to The Commercial)