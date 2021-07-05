Benton County marriage licenses

June 24
Connor Stephen Barnard, 25, Greenbrier, and Courtney Brianna Tedder, 25, Bentonville
Garyn Robert Folden, 29, and Marianna Alise-nelle Meroney, 23, both of Centerton
Kellen Lane Kenny, 35, and Adrianna Cecilia Mosher, 30, both of Bella Vista
Nicholas Freeman Kinion, 25, and Chelsea Lee Barnhardt, 24, both of Rogers
Brandon Michael Kinney, 22, and Robyn Paige Surber, 21, both of Bentonville
Jerry Don McCarty, 54, and Kristal Dawn Smith, 43, both of Rogers
Marshall Smith Ney Jr., 23, Rogers, and Victoria Brooke Baker, 22, Memphis, Tenn.
Sherrel Ontaye Pease, 31, and Patrice Sharie Hill, 37, both of Oklahoma City
Benjamin Levi Scroggins, 26, and Whitney Elizabeth Farley, 24, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Michael Lee Summers, 29, Rogers, and Mary Elizabeth Loveless, 25, Lowell
June 25
Dustin Robert Bowman, 28, and Kacie Breanna Marshall, 31, both of Rogers
Diego Castor-Antuna, 23, and Ana Cristina Carrillo-Gomez, 26, both of Rogers
Avondre Dijion Cross, 24, and Alexis Brianna Addison, 25, both of Rogers
Aidan Alan Dunn, 21, Rogers, and Destine Faith Marie Orme, 20, Lowell
Mark Lane Hamlin, 26, and Rebecca Denae Hutchinson, 22, both of Lubbock, Texas
James Matthew Hollis, 33, Baskin, La., and Morgan Lee Hendrix, 31, Dallas
Ethan David Hood, 22, Springdale, and Kiana Elyzabeth Cooley-Hanes, 18, Fayetteville
Samuel Jordon Luttrell, 35, and Cinthia Yajaira Ramirez, 33, both of West Fork
James Raymond Moeller, 42, and Alexis Danielle Stanton, 18, both of Bentonville
Paul Matthew Nestor, 28, and Amanda Jayne Walker, 33, both of Bozeman, Mont.
Kyle Detlef Schoeppler, 37, and Jaimie Lynne Denton, 39, both of Springdale
Christopher Michael Wickham, 32, and Vanessa Marlene Bayze, 32, both of Bentonville
June 28
Eduardo E. Escobar, 30, and Adeli Flores-Ocampo, 22, both of Springdale
Clay Daniel Hill, 37, and Hailey Alexanderia McBroom, 34, both of Park Hill, Okla.
Colton Daniel Huddleston, 32, Pea Ridge, and Emily Deana Meeker, 30, Gravette
James Dean Jensen, 50, and Elsa Saavedra, 50, both of Gentry
Juda Joel, 18, and Jessica Langmoir, 18, both of Rogers
Daryl Robert Ottaviano, 33, and Jennifer Jean Skelton, 33, both of Lowell
Connor Smith Reece, 22, Fayetteville, and Sarah Logan Rountree, 22, Rogers
Blake Alexander Slocum, 20, and Aaliyah Nicolette Love Maurice, 19, both of Bella Vista
Israel Torres Moreno, 26, and Blanca Lilia Reyes Garrido, 25, both of Fayetteville
La Colby Lee Tucker, 23, Joplin, Mo., and Nicole Christine Smith, 23, Oswego, Kan.
Ashley Ray Woodruff, 20, Kansas, Okla., and Kaitlynn Jayne Spradlin, 18, Hulbert, Okla.
June 29
Gildardo Pineda Reyes, 46, and Maria Paulina Cordova Arias, 25, both of Rogers
Ivan Salinas, 21, and Jaqueline Vanessa Menjivar-Rivera, 22, both of Bentonville
Jose Dlapaz Villatoro, 53, and Yolanda Roxana Garcia Galvez, 37, both of Rogers
June 30
Thomas Alton Bailey, 33, and Kara Elizabeth Underwood, 28, both of Bentonville
Alejandro Vizueth Boix, 33, and Meagan Marie Lowery-Rippa, 30, both of Centerton
Jimmy-Douglas Bridges, 19, Pineville, Mo., and Kira Lea Weant, 18, Las Vegas
Carlos Ernesto Calderon, 18, Lowell, and Nidia Trejo, 18, Rogers
James Casey Dray, 42, and Charity Jean Treat, 42, both of Centerton
Jose Fernando Escoto, 32, and Liliana Guadalupe Osorio, 28, both of Lowell
James Christopher Moncrief, 42, Rogers, and Geri Lynn Kelley, 39, Springdale
Jacob William Ragsdale, 42, Bentonville, and Jayden Nicole Rhuems, 21, Rogers
Blake Austin Red, 28, and Noah Michael Cornog, 21, both of Bella Vista
Darrell Joe Wintrow, 53, and Judith Anita Boruta, 23, both of Rogers