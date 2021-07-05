Benton County marriage licenses

June 24

Connor Stephen Barnard, 25, Greenbrier, and Courtney Brianna Tedder, 25, Bentonville

Garyn Robert Folden, 29, and Marianna Alise-nelle Meroney, 23, both of Centerton

Kellen Lane Kenny, 35, and Adrianna Cecilia Mosher, 30, both of Bella Vista

Nicholas Freeman Kinion, 25, and Chelsea Lee Barnhardt, 24, both of Rogers

Brandon Michael Kinney, 22, and Robyn Paige Surber, 21, both of Bentonville

Jerry Don McCarty, 54, and Kristal Dawn Smith, 43, both of Rogers

Marshall Smith Ney Jr., 23, Rogers, and Victoria Brooke Baker, 22, Memphis, Tenn.

Sherrel Ontaye Pease, 31, and Patrice Sharie Hill, 37, both of Oklahoma City

Benjamin Levi Scroggins, 26, and Whitney Elizabeth Farley, 24, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Michael Lee Summers, 29, Rogers, and Mary Elizabeth Loveless, 25, Lowell

June 25

Dustin Robert Bowman, 28, and Kacie Breanna Marshall, 31, both of Rogers

Diego Castor-Antuna, 23, and Ana Cristina Carrillo-Gomez, 26, both of Rogers

Avondre Dijion Cross, 24, and Alexis Brianna Addison, 25, both of Rogers

Aidan Alan Dunn, 21, Rogers, and Destine Faith Marie Orme, 20, Lowell

Mark Lane Hamlin, 26, and Rebecca Denae Hutchinson, 22, both of Lubbock, Texas

James Matthew Hollis, 33, Baskin, La., and Morgan Lee Hendrix, 31, Dallas

Ethan David Hood, 22, Springdale, and Kiana Elyzabeth Cooley-Hanes, 18, Fayetteville

Samuel Jordon Luttrell, 35, and Cinthia Yajaira Ramirez, 33, both of West Fork

James Raymond Moeller, 42, and Alexis Danielle Stanton, 18, both of Bentonville

Paul Matthew Nestor, 28, and Amanda Jayne Walker, 33, both of Bozeman, Mont.

Kyle Detlef Schoeppler, 37, and Jaimie Lynne Denton, 39, both of Springdale

Christopher Michael Wickham, 32, and Vanessa Marlene Bayze, 32, both of Bentonville

June 28

Eduardo E. Escobar, 30, and Adeli Flores-Ocampo, 22, both of Springdale

Clay Daniel Hill, 37, and Hailey Alexanderia McBroom, 34, both of Park Hill, Okla.

Colton Daniel Huddleston, 32, Pea Ridge, and Emily Deana Meeker, 30, Gravette

James Dean Jensen, 50, and Elsa Saavedra, 50, both of Gentry

Juda Joel, 18, and Jessica Langmoir, 18, both of Rogers

Daryl Robert Ottaviano, 33, and Jennifer Jean Skelton, 33, both of Lowell

Connor Smith Reece, 22, Fayetteville, and Sarah Logan Rountree, 22, Rogers

Blake Alexander Slocum, 20, and Aaliyah Nicolette Love Maurice, 19, both of Bella Vista

Israel Torres Moreno, 26, and Blanca Lilia Reyes Garrido, 25, both of Fayetteville

La Colby Lee Tucker, 23, Joplin, Mo., and Nicole Christine Smith, 23, Oswego, Kan.

Ashley Ray Woodruff, 20, Kansas, Okla., and Kaitlynn Jayne Spradlin, 18, Hulbert, Okla.

June 29

Gildardo Pineda Reyes, 46, and Maria Paulina Cordova Arias, 25, both of Rogers

Ivan Salinas, 21, and Jaqueline Vanessa Menjivar-Rivera, 22, both of Bentonville

Jose Dlapaz Villatoro, 53, and Yolanda Roxana Garcia Galvez, 37, both of Rogers

June 30

Thomas Alton Bailey, 33, and Kara Elizabeth Underwood, 28, both of Bentonville

Alejandro Vizueth Boix, 33, and Meagan Marie Lowery-Rippa, 30, both of Centerton

Jimmy-Douglas Bridges, 19, Pineville, Mo., and Kira Lea Weant, 18, Las Vegas

Carlos Ernesto Calderon, 18, Lowell, and Nidia Trejo, 18, Rogers

James Casey Dray, 42, and Charity Jean Treat, 42, both of Centerton

Jose Fernando Escoto, 32, and Liliana Guadalupe Osorio, 28, both of Lowell

James Christopher Moncrief, 42, Rogers, and Geri Lynn Kelley, 39, Springdale

Jacob William Ragsdale, 42, Bentonville, and Jayden Nicole Rhuems, 21, Rogers

Blake Austin Red, 28, and Noah Michael Cornog, 21, both of Bella Vista

Darrell Joe Wintrow, 53, and Judith Anita Boruta, 23, both of Rogers