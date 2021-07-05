Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

June 21

Gear Garden

700 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wood floors are not sealed.

Star Shop

600 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Potato slicer is visibly dirty. Open packages of lunch meat and open package of raw bacon not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine. Scoop in the ice bin for drinks handle is laying down in the ice. Ceiling tiles in the pizza prep/drink area are not smooth and easily cleanable.

Super Mercado Taranda

1618 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Open Coca-Cola can on cutting board in taqueria preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Bowls with no handles used as scoops in bulk dry beans.

The Buttered Biscuit

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Black residue at top of ice machine. Zero PPM quat sanitizer in wipe buckets used to sanitize food surfaces. Sanitizer was not being dispensed at an appropriate level from three compartment sink area.

Noncritical violations: Multiple containers/packages of food coming in contact with water due to leak in walk-in cooler. Shelves in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of food residue.

June 22

Auntie Anne's

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee went from running register to putting on gloves without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Birrieria Juarez-Mobile

2114 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Food truck is using temporary water storage measures for hand washing and ware washing while disconnected from water meter.

Noncritical violations: None

Coastal Roast

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: Milk cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Coffee flavors are stored too close to the soap dispenser.

Curry Point

2505A S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dairy/yogurt sauce at 44 degrees in cold hold unit. Some rice dishes in walk-in cooler were at 43 degrees. A container of chicken that had just been cooked (94 degrees) was in the cold hold unit next to the dairy/yogurt sauce. Cleaning chemical stored in squeeze bottle with no labeling.

Noncritical violations: Two freezers have duct tape holding together their door. Floors, walls and equipment surfaces have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Knob for cold water at hand wash sink (first hand wash sink as you enter kitchen) is broken.

Jammin' Java

1 Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food in the upright refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below (chili, ham, and cream cheese at 51 degrees). Mini corn dogs and pepperoni in the small front cooler not at 41 degrees or below (corn dogs at 43 degrees and pepperoni at 44 degrees). Corn dogs and the chili not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

May's Street Wok

210 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration is not strong enough. Bleach sanitizer should be 50-100ppm. Refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Sanitizer is splash-less and scented.

Noncritical violations: Exhaust hood has grease accumulation that is dripping from the hood.

Say Si Bon

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: Airline employee entered kitchen and filled bags of ice, but did not wash hands first.

Noncritical violations: None

Smokewood American Grill

1 Airport Blvd., Suite 119, Bentonville

Critical violations: No sanitizer dispensing at the bar dishwasher. Sanitizer at the three-compartment sink in the prep kitchen is too strong.

Noncritical violations: None

Village Inn Restaurant

2300 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There are no handles for the staff to grab on the prep unit in front of the grill.

June 23

Callahan's Steak House

210 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee in the dish room went from handling dirty dishes to clean dishes without washing hands first. No sanitizer concentration at the bar dish washer when checked with chlorine test strips. Machine says "add sanitizer" on the display panel. Dishes in the machine, rewash/sanitize prior to use. Mashed potatoes in the steamer not turned on are at 65 degrees. Do not let food items sit out of temperature prior to heating/reheating. PIC said food was in unit for about 15 minutes prior to the start of the inspection.

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in the dish room is visibly dirty and food debris is in the sink. Wall behind the bread baking station and bread oven are visibly dirty. Glass doors and gaskets on the cooler in the bar are sticky and visibly dirty. Gasket torn on the reach in freezer on the kitchen line. Employees personal items stored on the dish machine racks at the bar and on the bar.

El Rancho

300 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Multiple open drink containers in and above food prep areas. Raw oysters in fridge above ready-to-eat foods. Raw chicken and meat stuck to the cold hold lid above ready-to-eat onions, tomatoes and peppers. Raw oysters in an open container in the fridge above ready-to-eat green peppers. Prep table cutting board very stained with food particles. Employee cell phone on the food prep table near the grill. Used wiping cloth left on prep counter, shelves, on clothing and miscellaneous surfaces. Animal blood on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Grease dripping from the outside vent onto the sidewalk below, possible fire and slipping hazard.

Noncritical violations: None

Jim's Razorback Pizza

884 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to scooping ice. Ice is used for beverages. Employee did not wash hands prior to handling clean dishes after changing tasks. Diced ham on the salad bar and in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. Potato salad, macaroni salad, tomatoes, lettuce not at 41 degrees or below on the salad bar. PIC said that items were put on the salad bar shortly after the unit was turned on. Ambient air temperature reading interior of the salad bar is 39 degrees. Turn salad bar on and allow to get to the correct temperature prior to putting food on the bar. Items in the preparation table that are not going to be used in 24 hours needs to have a date marking.

Noncritical violations: Food worker not wearing effective hair restraint. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine. Restroom doors are not self closing.

Lakepoint Restaurant and Event

103 Marina Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Soiled wiping clothes on food prep tables.

Noncritical violations: None

Rib Crib BBQ

1801 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Microwave top has food residue. Industrial can opener has food debris buildup. Hot food heat lamp warmer has grease buildup on the unit and wall behind.

Sam's Family Diner

189 Allen Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Open beverage container on food prep table. Brisket held in fridge without a lid. Wiping up cloth on the waitress drinks prep surface.

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand wash sink in bakery prep area. Drinks were dumped in hand wash sink in bar area. Cole slaw at 48 degrees and sliced cheese at 48 degrees in cold hold unit under grill.

Noncritical violations: None

Twin Peaks

2400 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: No chlorine detected in the final rinse cycle of dish machine. Wares washed in machine are not being sanitized.

Noncritical violations: No temperature measuring device for heat sanitizing dish machine

June 24

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No lid or straw on employee drink cup on food contact surface.

Noncritical violations: None

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

2100 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee sanitized hands, but did not wash hands prior to serving open food to a guest. Sausage links are at 127 degrees and should be maintained hot food at 135 degrees or above. Cases of sausage patties, sausage links and omelets are marked "keep frozen" and are in the refrigerator not date marked. These items must be date marked if they are going to be stored in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Thermometer found in kitchen drawer is broken. Employee did not know if there is another one available. Permit posted, but expired. Post current permit.

Patacon Tito

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Handwashing sink blocked with dirty wares. Has residential use fly spray in unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Qdoba Mexican Grill

2005 Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: The food prep sink by ice machine did not have hot water. When the cold water to this faucet was turned on, water leaked out of the hot water side of the faucet. The hand wash sink next to sink did not have cold water available.

Noncritical violations: Spray bottle of lime juice and squeeze bottle of water were not labeled with contents. Bucket of sanitizer used to store wet wiping cloths did not have a detectable level of sanitizer. Door handle on steam oven is loose and the door seal on the steam oven is loose. The top door handle on the hot holding box is being held in place with a single screw that is loose. Alcohol chaffing dish warmers are being used in the bottom of hot holding box in order to maintain temperature. The handle to door to the walk in cooler is missing the latch. The window on the inside of the walk in cooler door is missing the trim and the insulation is exposed. There is food debris on equipment. The bottom lip of the steam oven below the door has buildup of debris. Many shelves in walk-in cooler have yellow food debris buildup. There is food debris and other items on floor under and behind equipment. There is also a black greasy buildup on floor along walls.

Taqueria Three Brothers

699 Main St., Centerton

Critical violations: Hand wash sink inaccessible. Food stored on the floor of the food truck. Fridge at 66 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

June 25

South Market

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 21 -- Pop-Pa Maize Gourmet Popcorn, 3 Kenton Lane, Bella Vista

June 22 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 2813 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Core Brewing Company, 1 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Bentonville; Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 1515 Hudson Road, Rogers; St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1300 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Waffle House, 1721 W. Walnut St., Rogers

June 23 -- Blake Street House, 301 S.W. E St., Bentonville; Walmart Market Fuel Center, 1808 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

June 24 -- Bella Luna Picnics, 130 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Frisco Depot, 8497 Apache Trail, Rogers; Quality Inn, 1300 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; Wellness Secrets, 891 E. Roller Ave., Decatur

June 25 -- First Watch, 5206 Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers; Happy Trails Corral Daycare, 974 Main St., Centerton; Hillside Lanes, 18618 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry; Kidz In Motion Learning Center, 211 Commercial St., Centerton; Modoko, 5204 W. Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers