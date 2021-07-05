Calendar 7-5-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, July 5

Agencies close for Independence Day

In observance of July 4th, several agencies will be closed. The city of Pine Bluff offices, Jefferson County Courthouse, Altheimer City Hall and White Hall City Hall will be closed Monday. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Monday but their Southeast Arkansas Transportation will still run for dialysis and cancer patients. State offices will be closed Monday. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed but the State Capitol will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, July 5

Small Works on Paper opens at Stuttgart

The 2021 Small Works on Paper will open at 9 a.m. Monday at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. The annual touring visual arts exhibition showcases the work of Arkansas artists. Two area artists with works included in the exhibition are Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff. Thirty eight pieces from various artists are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition, according to a news release. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 12. The gallery is open with limited viewing hours, so visitors should call (870) 673-1781 to confirm a viewing time. No opening reception is planned. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.

Through Monday, July 5

Adult Ceramics Workshop with Yelena Petroukhina open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome guest artist Yelena Petroukhina as she leads a ceramics workshop for adults. The workshop is from 6-8:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2, and July 5. Students ages 18 and older will learn fundamental clay hand-building techniques, surface and monoprinted image transfer techniques on clay, use of commercial glazes, and an introduction to kiln use. They will work in the ceramics studio of ASC's new ARTSpace on Main facility, 623 S. Main St. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.