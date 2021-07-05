Chancellor's exit leaves UA loose ends

FAYETTEVILLE -- The day before former University of Arkansas Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced his resignation, he received an email from a student concerned about the university's transgender and gender diverse community.

"Almost 100 concerned students and staff signed the letter attached that demands for the University of Arkansas to make changes at the university level to show the support and uplift this community in a difficult time," the message stated.

It's unclear how decisions on these and other issues might be affected by the departure of Steinmetz, who on June 17 announced that he was stepping down effective the next day. Steinmetz, 66, had been UA's top campus administrator for nearly 5½ years.

Key campus issues that remain unresolved or pending include preparations for the fall amid the ongoing pandemic, plans to add staffing to the campus office that responds to student reports of sexual misconduct and harassment, and the hiring of a leader for a major, university-wide research initiative.

The June 16 email, released by UA in response to a request under the state's public disclosure law for communication records, had the sender's name redacted for student privacy reasons.

Another student, Toby Klein, president of the Lavender Society, an LGBTQ campus organization, said issues raised by students, and staff and faculty members in a May letter need attention now.

"In reality, what we're talking about is student safety," said Klein, a doctoral student in public policy.

The university's other top leaders, as well as acting Chancellor Bill Kincaid, a campus attorney, have been involved all along in many of the issues. Asked about their status and any pending decisions or outcomes, UA spokesman Mark Rushing did not answer directly about any particular issue but in an email said "there's much progress we've made."

Kincaid "has encouraged the campus to forge ahead," Rushing said.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt on June 22 named Kincaid acting chancellor for "a few weeks" pending a decision on who will serve as chancellor in the coming academic year. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 23.

Rushing said of campus issues raised in questions from the Democrat-Gazette that they all are "progressing in some way -- yet there is always room for a new chancellor to assess where we are and make determinations about charting new and expanded directions."

PANDEMIC

Since covid-19 first emerged in Arkansas, Steinmetz delivered messages to students, and staff and faculty members about safety protocols and other information about how the virus was affecting the campus.

In one of his final talks with students, Steinmetz said to a UA Honors College class in May that the university would "go on a strong program this summer and into the fall to encourage the vaccination of our entire campus."

The university has announced a plan for a "full return to face-to-face classes" this fall, with classrooms at their usual capacity.

The comments from Steinmetz came before a recent surge statewide in covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Among public universities in nearby states, Louisiana State University is holding weekly prize drawings for students and employees who are vaccinated against covid-19 and fill out a survey. LSU prizes include a football signed by head football coach Ed Orgeron and an Apple Watch.

A new Arkansas law, Act 977, effectively prohibits UA from mandating that students get vaccinated, Steinmetz said in May.

The most recent covid-19 case update for UA, from July 1, listed four active cases, including three staff members and one student.

CAMPUS ISSUES

During a student-organized rally in April, many who attended criticized the university's response to reports of sexual assault.

Some criticized a decision to pay a $20,000 legal settlement to a former student found responsible by a campus panel for sexual assault under university policy. In a lawsuit filed against the university, "John Doe" had argued that he was wrongly sanctioned for misconduct.

Gillian Gullett, a 2020 UA graduate, called out UA on social media for making a payment to the former student who she had reported as assaulting her. Gullett also criticized the university for not informing her of developments in the legal case.

No criminal charges were filed against "Doe." In the campus case, UA's Title IX coordinator found "Doe" not responsible for misconduct before a panel ruled in the case on appeal, voting 2-1 in 2018 against "Doe."

Gullett and leaders with UA's Associated Student Government created an online petition with demands for change, and Steinmetz told the Democrat-Gazette back in April that the university would make the changes.

Coleman Warren, Associated Student Government president for the coming year, said Thursday that he has spoken with administration leaders since Steinmetz's departure about the petition's demands, which included establishing a fund for survivors of sexual violence and hiring more trauma-informed staffers for the university's Title IX office, which handles student reports of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment.

"From conversations I had with the administration, it seems like the student body is going to continue to be taken seriously, and those five things are still happening," Warren said.

Other demands from the petition were to ensure that people reporting sexual violence stay updated on legal developments tied to their cases, creating a sexual violence curriculum for freshmen experience courses known as University Perspectives, and putting in place an online platform for reporting sexual violence known as Callisto.

The university has not yet announced the hire of a new Title IX coordinator to replace Liz Means, who stepped down at the end of April. Job postings have been published on UA's website for two "Equal Opportunity and Title IX" investigators as well as a case manager.

Warren said it's important that issues "the student body has been advocating for, that had Steinmetz's support on" don't "fall through the cracks."

DIVERSITY

The May letter calling for changes to support the university's transgender community had 41 faculty and staff members, as well as two university departments -- the School of Social Work, and the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education -- sign on in support. Several students, the Lavender Society student group, two alumni and NWA Equality, a community organization, also signed on.

The letter referred to "recommendations," unlike the June email from a student to Steinmetz, who in an email to Chief of Staff Laura Jacobs included a brief comment about the student's message: "Latest demands. Sigh."

Klein said the reality for many students is that a new batch of state laws "challenge their very identity and their ability to exist in a safe way in the state of Arkansas."

State laws passed this year include prohibiting hormone treatments for transgender youths and disallowing transgender women from competing in school sports with other women.

"Transition periods are often time periods in which things are kept status quo, and status quo right now is dangerous for our students," Klein said.

Some of the changes proposed in the May letter would mostly involve communication, like having UA make information more visible to the campus about the location and availability of single-stall restrooms. Others would possibly require changes to policy or procedures, such as making options clear for transgender and gender diverse students interested in student housing.

The letter identified six areas for change, including having title options appropriate for transgender and gender-nonconforming students in university forms; an emphasis on the staff and students using the pronouns designated by members of the transgender and gender diverse communities; a new student training on "cultural competency" and anti-discrimination statement; and for university health insurance to cover gender affirmation medical treatments.

Student government leaders have also called for change, including the addition of gender-inclusive housing in campus residence halls, and UA's faculty senate group this spring passed a resolution calling for more support for transgender and gender nonconforming students, and faculty and staff members.

RESEARCH

During the pandemic, UA announced a $194.7 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to establish the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R).

The university has been accepting applications for a founding director to lead the interdisciplinary institute.

"We are moving forward as planned with the search for the Director of I3R," John English, UA's vice chancellor for research and innovation, said in an email. English is co-chairman for the search committee helping to find the director.

Asked about any possible delay pending the naming of a chancellor for the coming year, English said only that "we will engage the new chancellor when named."

Steinmetz, a behavioural neuroscientist, had spoken about specific focus areas for the initiative, including "integrative systems neuroscience."

Three new faculty members joined UA last fall in the Department of Psychological Science, including one considered a "Signature Hire" under research priorities developed under Steinmetz and former provost Jim Coleman, said Douglas Behrend, chairman for the department and a professor.

Along with pushing for new scientific research, Steinmetz also established the Chancellor's Fund for Humanities and Performing Arts, which was announced in 2019 with an initial funding of $1 million.

Stephen Caldwell, an associate professor for choral activities in the UA Department of Music, said nothing like the chancellor's fund had previously existed at UA.

"For the arts and humanities, there just isn't access to that kind of grant money at large," Caldwell said. Music faculty members received funding to collaborate and host performances that otherwise wouldn't have happened, he said.

Under Steinmetz, a separate Chancellor's Fund was created with a focus on innovation, collaboration and taking research to the marketplace.

Caldwell, who serves as chairman of UA's campus faculty, said he would advocate that these Chancellor's Funds continue because they have helped UA "punch above our weight" compared with other universities.

SPORTS, FULBRIGHT

Just last month, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and an NCAA policy change ushered in a new era for college athletics.

So far, the Razorbacks athletic program has published guidelines for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) business deals allowed since Thursday by the NCAA. Students participating in intercollegiate athletics can now be compensated for appearing in advertisements or through other ventures involving their names, images or likenesses.

"I am not aware of any delays for Athletics created by the transition of leadership at the University of Arkansas," Kevin Trainor, a university spokesman, said in an email.

But questions remain for all in college athletics about how allowing NIL deals will ultimately play out, as well as what schools may end up offering as educational benefits after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that nixed any NCAA-imposed limits.

Other questions remain for the campus when it comes to the legacy of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, though for now it is Bobbitt, the UA System president, who is expected to take the next step as far as recommending any possible change to the University of Arkansas board of trustees.

Warren, UA's student body president, noted that Steinmetz in making his recommendations back in May about Fulbright also described new diversity-related initiatives that included plans to diversify the faculty and staff.

"That included a ton of important initiatives to make sure all students feel like they belong on campus, and I think that just cannot get lost in translation" with the leadership change, Warren said.