Concerns on uptick as variant escalates

The fast-spreading delta variant of coronavirus is clouding Americans' hopes for a care-free summer and casting doubt over plans to get back to business as usual by the fall.

The shift in sentiment marks a reversal from the spring, when it looked like the U.S. immunization campaign would turn the tide definitively against the coronavirus. But lingering vaccine hesitancy in some areas has converged with the arrival of the more contagious delta strain and darkened the mood across much of the country.

"The delta variant re-creates this anxiety that many of us had prior to being vaccinated," said Megan Ranney, an associate professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University. "'Are we safe? Are our kids safe? Is it OK for me to go to a restaurant?' The things that we had started to accept were normal again."

While U.S. health officials say the delta variant is on its way to becoming the country's dominant strain, an analysis by genomic testing company Helix suggests that it's already there, accounting for about 40% of new infections. As hospitalizations rise in some states, the Biden administration is sending response teams to less-vaccinated areas to try to control its spread.

First seen in India, the variant is estimated to be 55% more transmissible than the alpha variant that surfaced in the U.K. While the severity of disease the newer strain causes isn't fully clear, some data suggests it leads to a higher risk of hospitalization than the alpha strain.

Data released by the California Department of Public Health now says that 35.6% of coronavirus cases analyzed in June have been identified as the delta variant. That's a dramatic increase since May, when the delta variant comprised just 5.6% of analyzed coronavirus cases in California, and the delta strain was the state's fourth most identified variant.

The new report shows the delta strain edging out the previous top variant, alpha, which comprised 34.3% of analyzed coronavirus cases in June.

The alpha strain was California's most dominant variant for just two months -- April and May. The state's leading variant before that was the California variant, which is now also known as epsilon, but now comprises less than 2% of analyzed cases.

"The rapid increase in the delta variant suggests that this strain is more easily transmitted between people than other strains circulating in California," the California Department of Public Health said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

The relative increase in the proportion of identified delta cases comes as statewide and Los Angeles County covid-19 hospitalizations have started to increase.

The number of Californians hospitalized for covid-19 fell to a low of 915 on June 12 -- the lowest it has been since the state began regularly tracking covid-19 hospitalizations. But by Wednesday, 1,090 people were in hospitals statewide with such infections, a 16% increase.

State officials say they don't expect California's hospitals to once again be overwhelmed with covid-19 patients -- there are too many vaccinated people around to imagine such a scenario.

But officials noted that it remains crucial that more Californians get vaccinated.

"We know our hospitalizations are creeping up -- and most of the patients are unvaccinated. We also know the science is clear -- getting vaccinated protects you AND those around you. Get vaccinated," tweeted Gov. Gavin Newsom.

BOOSTER SHOTS

The U.S. government is ready to deploy booster shots if scientists and health officials determine that they're needed in the fight against covid-19, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

With increases in cases in parts of the U.S. linked to low vaccination rates and the more-contagious delta variant, Zients said the Biden administration will push ahead with encouraging young people and others to get shots.

"We are prepared," he said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We will have the supply and the distribution, if it's determined that booster shots are in fact needed."

"We have a lot more work to do across the summer months to reach unvaccinated people, to make it easy for people to get their shots and their second shots," Zients said. "We're going to continue to do everything we can to continue vaccinating millions and millions of Americans each week."

Vaccines from Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC give protection against the delta strain, research shows.

There is, however, the looming potential that if the virus continues to spread and evolve, it could take on a form capable of evading vaccines. A related strain called delta-plus has already emerged, but researchers have said there's no evidence yet to suggest it adds to the danger.

As the delta variant has spread in Colorado, health officials there began seeing higher attack rates and potential increases in cases among vaccinated people in long-term-care facilities, said Ginger Stringer, epidemiology response program manager at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

"Weapons we have work against this virus," said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. But "we could let this virus stay in the community, and it will become something that our weapons don't work on. And that's what we should be afraid of."

ATTENTION-GRABBING

In the U.S., where just about half of the population is fully vaccinated, the delta strain has gotten Americans' attention: 84% have heard of it, and 72% are at least somewhat concerned, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll last week.

Yet few people are taking more precautions, according to the poll. And guidelines from health officials are mixed: Los Angeles County recommended wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still says fully vaccinated people can shed masks in most settings.

"There's a degree of flexibility," Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's medical adviser on covid-19, said Thursday. "People at the local level, depending upon the on-ground situation, will make recommendations or not according to the local situation."

In areas where the strain is feeding cases, there are some signs of increased caution. In Arkansas, one of the least-vaccinated states, daily vaccinations now appear to be trending up, according state epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha. On a good day, the state might see 5,000 shots administered. On Tuesday, it was more than 10,000, she said.

"People are beginning to anticipate the rest of the summer with more apprehension," Dillaha said.

Some Arkansans are being more careful about going out in public, and even some who are fully vaccinated are still masking, she said. State officials are already looking to the fall, asking about how the variant could affect schools when they go back into session.

In Missouri, where the delta variant has also fueled cases, the St. Joseph School District moved summer programs at two schools online after students had to quarantine because of covid-19 exposure, Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said. Now, as those programs have ended, the school district is looking at its plans for the fall, he said.

Continuing to use vaccines and masks will be key to allowing workers to return to offices, said David Holtgrave, dean of the School of Public Health at the University at Albany.

"The more we use those tools now, with urgency and on a large scale, the more we'll be able to think about returning to the office and school this fall in a way that looks like a return to normal," he said. "The less we do that now, the more disruption there will be."

The Alabama Hospital Association said 94% of patients hospitalized with covid-19 did not get vaccinated against the virus as the group announced a new initiative to encourage more people to get the shots.

The organization is joining with other health care groups for an initiative called "We Can Do This Alabama" to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The grassroots effort is asking Alabamians to sign up to be local champions and encourage three new people each week to get vaccinated and to recruit others to do the same.

"This is a pivotal moment in ending the pandemic -- getting Alabamians vaccinated as quickly as possible is the path out of this crisis," the Hospital Association said in a news release.

Health officials would like to know how likely it is that a fully vaccinated person who contracts the delta variant will transmit it, said Dillaha, the Arkansas epidemiologist. The uncertainty around that question is part of why Los Angeles County recommended masking for all residents, Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's department of public health, said at a news briefing.

Those gaps in knowledge add to the difficulty of making public-health decisions for a population fatigued by pandemic limits. Policymakers are facing "a horrible dilemma," said Jonathan Javitt, a senior fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.

"People have finally gotten out. They've finally tasted a bit of freedom," said Javitt, who's also chief executive officer of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is developing a therapy for severe covid-19 patients. After experiencing months of restrictions, "there's only so much the average person is willing to take."

