First Trinity COGIC to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host its communitywide food distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis until all food is gone.

All participants are encouraged to wear masks during this event, which is held the first Wednesday of each month, according to a news release. Details: First Trinity church office, (870) 534-2873.