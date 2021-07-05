Floridians gearing up for storm

Bearing down on Jamaica, Tropical Storm Elsa is sweeping across the Caribbean and is predicted to charge into Florida late today into Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and, possibly, coastal flooding.

The storm may then ride up the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast, spreading more rain and wind, especially to coastal areas.

"There is a risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge and rainfall impacts along the Florida Peninsula Monday night through Wednesday and the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday. "However, uncertainty in the forecast remains larger than usual due to Elsa's potential interaction with Cuba."

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 15 counties, including in Miami-Dade County, where a high-rise condominium building collapsed last week.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Florida Keys and is likely to be expanded into South Florida.

The Hurricane Center's latest forecast projects Elsa to be in the vicinity of Florida's west coast Tuesday, making landfall Tuesday night near Tampa with peak winds of around 60 mph. However, this forecast could change and the storm could impact areas at considerable distances from its center. Downpours and gusty winds could affect much of the Florida Peninsula.

Cuba evacuated 180,000 people amid fears Sunday that Elsa could cause heavy flooding after it had already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

Late Sunday afternoon, Elsa's center was near Cuba's southern coast, about 15 miles west of Cabo Cruz, and was moving northwest at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph, according to the Hurricane Center.

The center said the storm was expected to gradually weaken while moving across Cuba on Monday.

"After Elsa emerges over the Florida Straits and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight restrengthening is possible," it said.

The Cuban government opened shelters and moved to protect sugar cane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm. Most of those evacuated went to relatives' homes, while some people sheltered at government facilities. Hundreds living in mountainous areas took refuge in natural caves prepared for the emergency.

In Cuba, 5 to 10 inches of rain are forecast. Localized amounts of up to 15 inches are possible throughout this zone, especially in the high terrain, causing flash floods and mudslides, the Hurricane Center wrote.

The storm killed one person on St. Lucia, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. A 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Saturday in separate events in the Dominican Republic after walls collapsed on them, according to a statement from the Emergency Operations Center.

In Barbados, more than 1,100 people reported damaged houses, including 62 homes that completely collapsed. The government promised to find and fund temporary housing to avoid clustering people in shelters amid the pandemic.

Downed trees also were reported in Haiti, which is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation. Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that three people had been injured by downs trees.

Most computer models do not predict Elsa to regain hurricane strength at this time.

When Elsa formed as a tropical storm Thursday, it became the earliest fifth-named Atlantic storm on record and also broke the record as the tropic's fastest-moving hurricane, clocking in at 31 mph Saturday morning. Upon reaching hurricane strength on Friday, it was five weeks ahead of the Aug. 10 historical average for the first such occurrence. Elsa was the earliest first hurricane to form since Chris in 2012, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Information for this article was contributed by Jason Samenow of The Washington Post and by Andrea Rodriguez and Danica Coto of The Associated Press.