Forest fire spreads in Cyprus; 4 people die

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Search crews discovered four charred bodies outside a fire-swept mountain village in Cyprus on Sunday in what the interior minister called the “most destructive” blaze in the eastern Mediterranean island nation’s history.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Civil Defense volunteers discovered the remains just outside the village of Odou on the southern edge of the Troodos mountain range.

The blaze, which began Saturday afternoon outside the village of Arakapas, spread quickly amid strong winds and forced the evacuation of at least eight mountain villages, destroying homes and scorching 21 square miles of pine forest and orchards.

“We are experiencing the most destructive fire since the founding of the Cyprus republic,” Nouris said, adding that 50 homes were damaged so far.

Authorities believe the bodies belong to four Egyptian laborers aged 22 to 29 who had gone missing Saturday evening. Nouris said he has spoken to the Egyptian ambassador to Cyprus and that arrangements will be made to repatriate the remains.

Odou community chief Menelaos Philippou told state-run Cyprus News agency the four men, who worked at a greenhouse that grew tomatoes, tried to flee the fire along a mountain road, but their small truck veered off the road and crashed down an embankment. They then tried to flee on foot but didn’t make it.

Despondent residents who saw their homes go up in flames vented anger at what they called authorities’ slow response. President Nicos Anastasiades, who toured the fire-hit villages, pledged immediate government help to farmers and homeowners who lost crops and property and the families of those who perished in the fire.

Police said a 67-year-old man faces arson charges. A court ordered that he remain in custody for eight days to assist the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Greek and Israeli aircraft joined 11 other planes and helicopters in firefighting efforts Sunday afternoon.