Gen Z and government

A national study that checked in with Generation Z one year into the covid-19 pandemic suggests the U.S. government has work to do to gain their trust.

According to findings from "The New Normal," a nationwide February 2021 study conducted by Springtide Research Institute, majorities of Gen Z disagree that the government has done its best to protect us (66 percent), that they've felt protected by the government during the pandemic (64 percent), and that the government has done a good job navigating the pandemic (65 percent). A strong majority (80 percent) disagree that they felt safe in public during the pandemic.

Most of the coverage on vaccine holdouts among Gen Z has focused on their lack of urgency due to their age. They are "invincible, young, and healthy," as one psychologist put it. However, Springtide's findings suggest that distrust toward the government may be the elephant in the room that isn't being addressed.

Recently the White House admitted that the United States would not reach its stated goal of 70 percent of adults receiving at least one covid-19 shot by Independence Day, and the gap is primarily made up of young adults, which Biden's covid team acknowledges. Vaccine coverage among Gen Z has been lower and is increasing more slowly than in other age groups. If the current pace continues, only 57 percent of adults under 30 will have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine by the end of August.

The White House is leveraging the popularity of social apps among Gen Z, partnering with Snapchat and YouTube to encourage vaccinations.

This multi-pronged grassroots approach suggests the Biden administration is sensitive to the challenge of persuading a generation that is far less trusting of the government than previous generations. In a 2019 Pew study that tracked American's trust in the government and other aspects of civic life, nearly half of young adults (46 percent) ended up in the "low trust group"--a significantly higher share than among older adults.

Even more, data on epidemics since 1970 suggest that individuals who experience an epidemic during their "impressionable years" (ages 18-25) are less likely to have confidence in political institutions, leaders and elections.

For the Biden administration and Gen Z, the stakes of building trust couldn't be higher. The highly infectious new Delta strain of covid-19 is spreading rapidly among young people in the United Kingdom, prompting Biden to tweet, "If you're young and haven't gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It's the best way to protect yourself and those you love."

Hopefully, Biden's plea isn't too little, too late.

Kevin Singer is head of media and public relations at Springtide Research Institute, a nonprofit that researches social, cultural and religious views of American teenagers and young adults.