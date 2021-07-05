Governor: Virus surge is unlikely

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed his need to bolster covid-19 vaccinations in Arkansas as well as his support for the national $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure during a Sunday morning appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

Hutchinson told CNN's Dana Bash that, while time will tell, he does not think Arkansas is headed for a third covid-19 surge despite the arrival of the delta variant and the state's lagging vaccination rate.

In response to whether or not he would reinstate restrictions, like mask mandates, Hutchinson said the solution is the vaccinations.

"It is our younger adults now getting hit with the delta variant, which is more contagious, have more severe consequences," he said, "and that's the concern that is causing an increase in hospitalizations."

Urgency diminished over time as cases dropped, he said, but is picking back up. Hutchinson said the focus needs to be on public awareness and on making vaccines accessible through employers as well at events like Little Rock's Pops on the River Fourth of July celebration.

On infrastructure legislation, Hutchinson said he supports the traditional coverage of roads and bridges, inclusion of broadband and some water projects. He does not want the sweeping reconciliation package to pass, saying it would cost too much and burden the next generation.

"But the best news is it's paid for and I like that bipartisan approach," he said. "I don't want that tied to passing the second level of human infrastructure, because in states like Arkansas, we have more money than we can spend right now in terms of some of the federal money that's flowed our direction."

Hutchinson authorized a 90-day deployment of up to 40 Arkansas National Guard members to the border Tuesday. He disagreed Sunday with the notion that the move is merely political theater.

"What they've given to us on the border is a political nightmare. It deserves a cooperative response between states and the federal government," he said.

The state will pay for the trip and, he said, South Dakota using private donor money for its deployment sets a bad precedent.

In response to the possibility of running for the 2024 presidency, Hutchinson said he is concentrating on the present but did not rule anything out.

"I do want to be engaged in the national debate...we'll see what the future holds, " he said.