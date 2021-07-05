Hammons 'piddling' on the farm in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Cinda Hammons didn't grow up on a farm but always thought it was something she wanted to do.

So a few years ago, as she was approaching 60 years of age, Hammons took the plunge. She purchased about 10 acres on Gibson Hill Road in Farmington and is now taking care of a small hobby farm, in addition to her full-time job.

"I talked for years about doing something like this," Hammons said.

Her daughter, Emma, pushed her to go ahead and make the decision to purchase the land, and Hammons, now 61, said she agreed, noting, "I wasn't getting any younger."

She and her husband, Reve, purchased the land in 2016.

"We fenced it in and got my little cow," Hammons said, referring to a Miniature Jersey named Millie. Hammons said she got Kahtadin hair sheep, mainly to keep Millie company. The farm presently has about eight sheep. Also, Millie has had a calf, named Maia.

The Hammons built a house and barn on the property. Hens are housed in the barn and are producing lots of eggs. The barn also has an area that Hammons uses as an infirmary and maternity ward. At one point, a coyote attacked some of the sheep but Winnie, the farm's Great Pyrenees, saved the animals.

"My dad always said there's something enjoyable about piddling and that's what I do, piddle," Hammons said, though she admits a farm requires more work than just piddling. "I get satisfaction with all the little things I like to do."

Millie basically is a family pet. Hammons said she milks the cow and drinks the milk but has yet to talk any of the rest of the family into trying the milk. Hammons said she also uses the milk to make ice cream and butter.

Hammons said she's always loved animals and grew up reading the series, All Creatures Great and Small, written by veterinarian James Herriott about his adventures caring for animals in rural settings.

Hammons said she kinda sees herself being a "James Herriott" as she's had to care for the animals' injuries and help the mamas during birth.

Hammons isn't living on the farm right now, though that may change when she retires, she said. Another idea when she retires, she said, is to have more food production.

"I'm pretty conscious about where my food comes from," she said.

Looking back, Hammons said she only has one regret: "I don't know why I didn't do it sooner."