DEAR HELOISE: Today I received an email with a notice that someone had tried to use my account to place an order online with one of America's largest retailers. Supposedly it came from an overseas country and was for a substantial amount. The notice said to click on the box below and I would be taken to their headquarters where they would straighten all this out. I was skeptical. Instead, I called the customer service of the company, and sure enough, it turned out that the email was from scammers.

The site looked official, and I can see how people could be fooled by this notice. Please warn all of your readers to call the company the notices are from instead of clicking on anything. The people who perpetuate these scams are low-life crooks who are looking to steal information they can use to swindle you out of your hard-earned dollars. Be smart, be safe and be informed.

-- Walter G., Lansing, Michigan

DEAR READER: I received a notice by email just like you, and like you I called the company before I did anything else. It was from scammers. In this age where so much is done by computers, it's always better to be safe and call the company involved. This is true of phone calls from out of blue as well. Even if they say they have detected a problem with your computer, they're lying.

DEAR READERS: Here are some uses for check boxes. Use both halves:

• Use to keep extra change in them for office vending machines.

• Use to keep coupons inside.

• Use to keep receipts for taxes.

• Use to keep small items together, like paper clips, staples, etc.

• Use in the bathroom to keep makeup items inside.

DEAR HELOISE: I realized one day that I had a huge number of paperback books lying around (about 55) that I'd bought and read over the past few years, but all were in excellent condition. I was going to throw them out when my neighbor suggested I call nursing homes or hospitals to see if they would like to have them for their patients. A couple of nursing homes were so excited about the books that they offered to send someone out to the house to collect them! There are so many places that welcome reading material -- hospices, hospitals, schools and nursing homes, to name a few.

-- Maggie F., Jacksonville, Florida

DEAR READER: That's an excellent recycling idea. Many people would rather read an interesting story than watch TV or play cards.

DEAR HELOISE: I spilled correction fluid on my dress. How do I get it out?

-- Callie S., Springfield, Vermont

DEAR READER: This is a difficult product to remove from clothing. Take it to a dry cleaner and tell them what it is. Most correction fluid is latex-based and will need to be treated like a paint stain. Let the professionals remove it rather than try home remedies.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com