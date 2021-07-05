I-30 corridor closings on tap for week

Work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings in and around the corridor beginning Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following travel affects and traffic pattern changes will occur, weather permitting:

Little Rock

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Interstate 630 and East Sixth Street from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between East Fourth Street and I-630 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between I-630 and Roosevelt Road in both directions from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• The I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Detour signs will direct drivers to use the Roosevelt Road exit.

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound between I-630 and the I-30/Cantrell Road interchange from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. These closings are part of the new traffic pattern to open the downtown off-ramp at East Sixth and East Ninth streets and the city's downtown street grid.

• The East Ninth Street overpass between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed until early 2022, beginning Thursday. Detour signs will director drivers to use East Sixth Street.

North Little Rock

• Long-term, single-lane closings in both directions on Riverfront Drive between Washington Avenue and Olive Street.

• Single-lane closing and traffic shift on the I-30 frontage road northbound between Broadway and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Single-lane closed on Broadway between the I-30 frontage roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Single-lane closed on Interstate 40 eastbound between I-40/I-30 split to the merger from I-30 eastbound and from I-40/I-30 split to the merger with I-30 westbound from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Double-lane closings on I-30 eastbound between Ninth Street and I-40 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily through Friday.

• Alternating eastbound and westbound lane closings on Broadway between the I-30 frontage roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Double-lane closings will be limited from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct drivers to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.