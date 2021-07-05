Lane closings for Bella Vista bypass expected most of July

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard and Interstate 49 requires various lane closings at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/U.S. 71/Bella Vista Bypass interchange to continue with pavement, bridge and traffic signal construction. Alternating lane closings will affect roadways connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard and the Bella Vista Bypass and I-49 ramps during overnight hours beginning Wednesday and running through July 23.

• Sunday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels, and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.