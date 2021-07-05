Why I wear the mask

In his letter "Challenge proffered," Joseph Graham Barsocchi listed only three reasons that a fully vaccinated person wears a mask and offered anyone to prove him wrong. Well, challenge accepted.

But first, I must inform Mr. Barsocchi that he was incorrect when he stated only three reasons exist for someone fully vaccinated to wear a mask. Actually, there are four. The fourth reason is to not be confused as a Republican. The reason I wear mine!

ROBERT MINARCIN

North Little Rock

Require ID of voters

I think anyone who doesn't believe in requiring voter ID to vote has something nefarious planned or is clueless about ID requirements in the real world. I recently had an appointment at UAMS. To get into the building, not only did I have to answer health questions and have my temperature taken, I needed a photo ID. A driver's license was preferred. My driver's license was copied and imprinted, along with my name, on my temporary visitor sticker.

The argument I hear for not requiring an ID to vote is that the poor, disabled and especially people of color don't have a photo ID. I had arrived 30 minutes early for my appointment, so I saw around 25 people before my designated time. Among the patients, who probably averaged 65 years of age, were numerous African Americans. There were two in wheelchairs, one using a walker, and two using canes, including a man wearing a Vietnam veteran cap. There were other seniors who were limping or not in good physical shape. Remember, all of these partially disabled people had to have a photo ID to get into the building. All these patients miraculously were able to find a photo ID for a doctor appointment, but for some reason political activists on the left think they can't find one to vote. Huh?

A photo ID is required to live, work or play in America, including the ability to obtain any government social services, open a bank account, rent a vehicle, and just about anything else you can think of. A poll conducted by Forbes on June 21, 2021, shows that 80 percent of the population believes everyone should produce a photo ID to vote. So explain to me why Democrats are so against voter ID. I personally suspect ulterior motives.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Should've taken shot

2021 College World Series results:

Coronavirus 1

NC State 0

Wonder if, given a second chance, North Carolina State would take the vaccine ...

BOB NELSON

Little Rock

No one else to blame

John Deering's cartoon showing a hospital patient wishing he'd taken the vaccine should be covered by the media nationwide. With all the indications that the Delta variant is infecting unvaccinated persons at an alarming rate, anyone who gets covid now and hasn't taken the "shot" has no one to blame but him- or herself.

DON McGOHAN

Casa

Golf at War Memorial

Two events that have been meaningful to me in my lifetime for the Fourth of July are the Firecracker Fast 5K road race and the War Memorial Fourth of July Golf Tournament. The Firecracker race this year was the 45th; it attracts some of the top runners in the state. In past years world-class runners, namely Frank Shorter and Boston Bill Rodgers, have competed.

The War Memorial Fourth of July Tournament was held for the 83th time in 2019. It was recognized as the most popular golf tournament in Arkansas, attracted the state's best golfers, and enjoyed fine media coverage from the Democrat-Gazette. It is gone now as Mayor Scott, in the supposed interest of budget cuts, made the decision to close the course in 2019. It was apparently his original intent to close it on June 30, 2019, until he was informed of this tournament. He promptly attempted to lobby for a TopGolf on the grounds until that was struck down by the public who were opposed to the nature of this endeavor. If budget cuts were the reason for the closure, citizens have a right to question the security detail the mayor is using and large number of employees in his office including a chief of staff, an executive secretary, and a communications secretary. Would venture that the budget for these items, along with the luxury car he uses, far surpasses the outlay for the golf course.

Further, two years later, nothing has been done with that land and it is now the location of homeless people and dogs who run wild with no supervision from their owners.

TOM ZALOUDEK

Little Rock

Rights and vaccines

Americans have been receiving vaccines for many years for prevention of early deaths and lifelong disabilities caused by viruses (polio, smallpox, etc.). Medical scientists painstakingly developed vaccines for our benefit. I can remember standing in line with my mother at school to get a sugar cube containing the polio vaccine. Why? We saw the devastating effects on news stations showing real people (not actors) in "iron lungs" or doing rehab to try and strengthen a muscle that had atrophied (it only partially worked).

Covid-19 is still with us and has been mutating. We've seen its devastating effects on news stations showing real people (not actors).

Arkansas' cases are rising again, just as social restrictions seem to be relaxing.

Does this make sense? No! We still have a chance to get the vaccination that can prevent us from contracting the illness or experiencing the ferocity of the symptoms. Yes, you have a right to not take advantage of the vaccine, but please do not go out in public and breathe on the rest of us. "Your rights" only extend to the end of your nose before they interfere with "our rights" to breathe clean air. Stay home, or get vaccinated.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock