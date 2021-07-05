Jim Morrison fans were well aware that Paris was the only place to be Saturday. Fifty years after his death, rock music lovers from France and across the world went to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris where The Doors’ frontman is buried. Many had candles and pictures, and some burned incense near his grave. “Jim and The Doors have been heroes of ours since we were kids. It’s an honor to be here and celebrate the 50th anniversary of his death today,” said Dutuar Platzek. The 50-year-old fan made the trip from Halle, Germany. Year after year, the cemetery has become a pilgrimage for fans of Morrison, known for his dark lyrics, wavy locks, leather pants, steely gaze and theatrical stage presence. He propelled The Doors to several major hits between 1965 and ’71, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello I Love You,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.” Michelle Campbell was 21 when Morrison died in 1971. Her first “July 3rd” — the anniversary of Morrison’s death — was in 1989. She’s since moved to Paris and has been going to Pere-Lachaise almost every year, taking photographs of Morrison’s grave and his fans, many of whom have become friends. “[It’s like] people sitting around on couches in someone’s apartment … just talking and meeting each other,” she said. “It was really lovely … I still come as much as I can because it’s just always so wonderful.” On July 3, 1971, Morrison was found dead in a bathtub. No autopsy was performed, and accounts of what caused his death are disputed. He was one of several rock stars — including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and the Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones — to die at 27.

Phylicia Rashad, the dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts, issued an apology after receiving backlash and calls to resign from Howard alumni and other prominent voices over her tweet in support of former co-star Bill Cosby. “This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people — both broadly and inside the Howard community,” Rashad wrote. “I offer my most sincere apology.” Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction. Rashad, who played Cosby’s wife on “The Cosby Show,” wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” She received immediate criticism as many pointed to her responsibility as a college dean to hold perpetrators of sexual violence accountable. Rashad said she does not excuse behavior related to sexual violence and plans to participate in trainings to “become a stronger ally.”