Nation revels after long year of constraints

WASHINGTON -- After a year largely lost to the pandemic, Americans turned out across the country to celebrate Independence Day.

In the capital, President Joe Biden welcomed a group of first responders, essential workers and service members to a barbecue at the White House.

In bringing together about 1,000 people Sunday for the largest planned event of Biden's presidency, the White House has been forced to walk a fine line, striving to signal progress toward restoring normalcy while still acknowledging the dangers of a pandemic that continues to claim hundreds of lives a day.

Biden continued that strategy Sunday, comparing the nation's fight for independence with the battle against the coronavirus.

"Two hundred and forty five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king," he said during the event. "Today, we're closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus. That's not to say the battle against covid-19 is over. We've got a lot more work to do."

In his remarks, Biden reflected on the more than 600,000 Americans who have died from the virus over the past 16 months.

"This day falls hard on all those who've lost a loved one," Biden said. "Each day, I carry a card in my pocket with my schedule on it. On the back of that schedule, on that card, I have the number of Americans who've lost their lives to covid."

But Biden also addressed the present, imploring unvaccinated Americans to get shots. "It's the most patriotic thing you can do," he said.

Biden also expressed gratitude to the essential workers and military families whose work throughout the pandemic has helped bring new cases and deaths down by more than 90% from their peak in January. They "became the light to see us through the darkness," he said.

For months, the White House had July 4 circled as a breakthrough moment in the pandemic, the point at which many restrictions could be lifted if the country met vaccination targets.

In the months after his election, Biden offered only guarded hope that small groups would be able to gather by the July 4 weekend while still observing familiar safety guidance.

But as vaccination rates climbed steadily throughout the spring, the White House grew more confident, describing the holiday as the beginning of a "summer of freedom."

For Biden, the celebrations this year appear to signal that Americans can enjoy some degree of normalcy in coming together, even as his own public health officials have continued to stress the importance of maintaining momentum on vaccines.

Thousands of Americans gathered in the nation's capital Sunday under a bright blue sky, welcomed by a city eager to host an Independence Day that resembled some version of a normal one -- complete with rockets glaring red over adoring people.

Children waved flags along parade routes, house-partiers chugged bottles of light beer, immigrants became citizens at Mount Vernon and a man took a knee in front of Abraham Lincoln's marble statue to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

"We can feel it," Jeff Litten said. "The city is reawakening."

He was one of about 10 congressional staffers and National Institutes of Health employees who'd planted four American flags in the ground near the Washington Monument, where they'd decided to throw a "dad party" complete with Hawaiian shirts, corn hole and a mini portable grill.

There was perhaps no more symbolic sign of D.C.'s inching toward the ordinary than the 6:30 a.m. reopening of the long-shuttered plaza in front of America's most important home.

"Mama, that's the White House?" said 10-year-old Zoey Gaines, as she turned around to her trailing mother, Sara. "Oh my God!"

Zoey -- and hundreds of other people crowded along the fence around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- were getting a closer look at the executive mansion than any members of the public have had in more than a year.

"Go up to the fence so I can take your picture," Sara said, motioning for her 11-year-old son, Jalen, and 8-year-old daughter, Samiyah, to join Zoey in front of the White House.

Her children couldn't believe how big it was.

"How many bathrooms are in there?" Samiyah asked.

Zoey, sitting atop the ledge of the base of the fence, with one leg swaying, answered confidently: "Um, definitely 35."

The family came from New Jersey because Sara and her kids finally felt safe to travel -- and what better place to celebrate America's birthday than in its capital?

On Sunday morning, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser strolled along MacArthur Boulevard NW, enjoying the crowd lined up for nearly 10 blocks along the Palisades parade route. Her daughter, Miranda, perched on Bowser's hip as the mayor tossed green "We are Washington" stress balls into a crowd in desperate need of some relief.

"Happy Fourth!" she shouted between hugs and high fives with onlookers.

DIN RETURNS

Much of the Mall and beyond has begun to look how it did pre-pandemic, pre-protests, pre-insurrection. The plywood on downtown buildings has disappeared, and the battalions of sweaty, disinterested high-schoolers have returned.

The melodic, sometimes mind-numbing soundtrack of Constitution Avenue -- complete with ice cream truck chimes -- is back, as are half-full Big Bus Tours that rumble by them. The Smithsonian museums have reopened, and in Lafayette Square, across from the White House, Segway tours pass by office workers eating their lunches on park benches.

But even as office workers and tourists return, D.C. won't be entirely what it was before, perhaps ever. Physical reminders of the city's long period of chaos persist.

In Lafayette Square, a public restroom that last summer's protesters set ablaze has yet to be repaired. With its walls charred, the building is enclosed behind chain-link fence, like a museum piece on display for curious, or confused, passersby.

Across the road are the now iconic giant yellow letters declaring "BLACK LIVES MATTER," a permanent nod to what thousands of activists marched for on the city's streets.

And less than two miles away, just beyond the Peace Monument, black metal fencing still guards the Capitol. "AREA CLOSED," the red-lettered signs read, the result of an assault on American democracy that, among other things, forced the annual Capitol Fourth concert to be prerecorded and aired on television.

CONTEST WINNERS

One of New York City's most distinctive holiday traditions returned Sunday, with chowdown champ Joey "Jaws" Chestnut breaking his own record to gulp down a 14th win in the men's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Michelle Lesco took the women's title.

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That's one more than he did in setting the men's record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It just felt good," Chestnut of Westfield, Ind., said in an ESPN interview after his win. "Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good."

Lesco of Tucson, Ariz., downed 30¾ hot dogs in 10 minutes and called her win "an amazing feeling."

The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood. But this year's planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators.

Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.

Chestnut said he missed the fans last year.

"I've been looking forward to this all year," he told ESPN before this year's competition.

NEW ORLEANS DISPLAY

Fireworks returned to New Orleans on Independence Day thanks to actor Will Smith.

Smith is picking up the roughly $100,000 tab for the pyrotechnics over the Mississippi River after learning that New Orleans didn't plan a 2021 show, city officials told news outlets.

New Orleans canceled last year's fireworks because of covid-19.

Smith is in New Orleans working on his latest film "Emancipation," which is based on the true story of a slave, Peter, who escapes from a Louisiana plantation and whose photo of scars on his back from being whipped exposes the brutality of slavery. Peter also fights for the Union in the Civil War.

Smith moved production of the film from Georgia to Louisiana in early April after Georgia passed a new voting law that prompted a federal lawsuit saying the law was intended to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.

SOMBER IN FLORIDA

The Fourth of July holiday was marked in somber tones in south Florida, where a collapsed building has left at least 24 dead and more than 120 missing under rubble.

"July 4 is ordinarily a time to gather with our loved ones and to celebrate our freedom and our independence, and this year the holiday looks very different," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"But through this grief," she said, "and all of the other obstacles that have been thrown our way, a clear picture emerges of what it means to be American."

A candle-light vigil was planned for Sunday night in Miami Beach for the victims of the fallen Champlain Towers South condominiums complex in Surfside.

Neighboring Miami Beach typically hosts one of the region's most spectacular fireworks displays, but officials canceled its show for the second year out of respect for the families. The show could not go on last year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

FIRST LADY EVENT

First lady Jill Biden kicked off Sunday's Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom on a joyous note of reunion and triumph after the nation's year-plus battle with covid-19 and the forced restrictions that kept relatives and friends from being with one another for so long.

"Here we are, back together!" she said from a podium at Independence Hall on Sunday morning. "And there is no place that this Philly girl would rather be than here as your first lady."

Jill Biden, born in Hammonton, N.J., and raised in Willow Grove, Pa., said "this city has gone above and beyond," naming some of the efforts by groups to help the region meet the challenge of the pandemic.

High on the list of honored guests at Sunday's celebration was Ala Stanford, a physician who accepted this year's Philadelphia Magis Award on behalf of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium that she founded to bring mobile testing and vaccines to the city's high-risk and underserved Black and brown communities. Members of those communities were being infected with the coronavirus and dying at higher rates than other groups.

NEW CITIZENS

For Nicolas Picard, none of the recent upheaval in D.C. or across the country mattered much Sunday. He woke up Sunday feeling excited, but also nervous. He'd picked out his red chino-style pants the night before, but had to stop over at a friend's house to iron his blue pinstriped button-down shirt because it was wrinkled.

By midmorning, Picard had made his way to an open field overlooking the Potomac River at Mount Vernon, where the Frenchman joined 38 other immigrants who were about to become U.S. citizens.

Picard, 32, began the process of becoming a citizen about the same time the pandemic swept the country. He watched a furious racial reckoning and the divisive presidential election that soon followed. It was a hard period to navigate, he said.

"There were many feelings," Picard recalled. "How do I make sense of the system of government and the protests and the civic activism that's taking place around me, as I become a citizen and I assert my patriotism?"

On Sunday, he stood for the national anthem and took the oath of citizenship, and when the ceremony ended and onlookers applauded and cheered, a woman in front of him began to weep.

Picard understood why. America is deeply flawed, he knows, but now it is his home, and he has a say, a right to vote, a chance to help make it better.

