Mehmet Aydin, 30, a Turkish national on the run for three years, was extradited from Brazil to Istanbul and detained, accused of embezzling $131 million from 130,000 people through an online scheme called Ciftlik, or Farm Bank, a game inspired by the better-known FarmVille.

Ben Kahlmus, an arborist with a tree preservation company, delivered some bad news to aldermen, telling them that a leaning 200-year-old live oak in Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs, Miss., needs to be removed because it could fall onto a playground.

Brady Davis, CEO of the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation, says a heritage center scheduled to open in 2022 in Tupelo, Miss., and funded with money from the state and the tribe, “will be unique in that it tells the Chickasaw story from their perspective.”

David Estes, an acting U.S. attorney, said “animal fighting is cruel and barbaric, and has no place in our society” as the last of seven men charged after 63 pit bulls were rescued from a rural Georgia dog-fighting operation pleaded guilty.

John Schmid, 18, of Tennessee was charged with endangering police officers after a firework was launched from a mortar tube at a Nashville police helicopter flying at about 500 feet.

Valdez McDonald, 24, was jailed on a charge of third-degree domestic assault after St. Joseph, Mo., authorities say he shot and killed a police dog, a German shepherd named Max, as officers served a warrant regarding the violent abuse of a woman.

Devonte Carter, 25, of Jennings, Mo., was jailed on charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm after authorities say his 4-year-old son found a loaded handgun in a dresser and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Christopher Countryman of Dothan, Ala., a minister, motivational speaker and civil- and human-rights activist, plans a statewide listening tour as he sets his eye on the Governor’s Mansion, the only announced Democrat in the race seeking to unseat Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Renon Baizar and Savannah Baizar attended the Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at Camp Beauregard, where they discovered that they had “nearly identical noses” and shared other physical traits, as well as a last name, and that in fact they are cousins from Belize and Louisiana who had never even heard of each other.