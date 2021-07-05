MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen first at GP

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday in Spielberg, Austria, clinching a third consecutive victory and extending his lead over title rival Lewis Hamilton to 32 points after nine races. It was Verstappen's fifth win of the season compared to three for Hamilton, who dropped down from second place to fourth late on after going too wide on a turn and rolling over a kerb, damaging one of his tires. His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished second ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who clinched the fourth podium of his career on the same track where he secured his first last year. The 2020 top-three finish made him the youngest British driver on a podium and third-youngest overall behind Lance Stroll and Verstappen. The ultra-consistent Norris is the only driver to have scored points in every race this season.

GOLF

Herbert wins Irish Open

Lucas Herbert of Australia closed with a 4-under 68 for a wire-to-wire victory in the Irish Open in Thomastown, Ireland, that earned him a spot in the British Open. Herbert won by three shots at Mt. Juliet over Rikard Karlberg (67) of Sweden and Johannes Veerman (71) of the United States. Karlberg and Veerman also earned spots in the British Open on July 15-18 at Royal St. George's.

Beckman holds on

Cameron Beckman ran off five consecutive birdies to start the back nine and then held on at the end for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Ernie Els in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y., his first title on the PGA Tour Champions. Beckman, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, gets full status on the PGA Tour Champions and earns a spot in the U.S. Senior Open next week. Els, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, closed with a 72 to finish second. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 68 on Sunday and finished at 2-under 214. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 71 on Sunday and finished at 3-over 219. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) closed with a 76 on Sunday and finished at 4-over 220.

HORSE RACING

Baffert 1-2 at Los Alamitos

Classier held off favored stablemate Defunded by a nose to win the $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby on Sunday, giving embattled trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish in a race he's won five years in a row and six of the last seven. Classier broke sharply under Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith and dug in when challenged by 3-5 favorite Defunded at Los Alamitos in Orange County. Classier ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.15 and paid $4.60 and $2.20 as the 13-10 second choice. Defunded returned $2.10. Ingest was another 14 lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the small field. The Hall of Fame trainer said Classier would improve off the Grade 3 race.

BASEBALL

Padres' prospect out for season

CJ Abrams' future is on hold. Abrams, the San Diego Padres' top positional prospect, will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a fractured left tibia and a sprained MCL. The 20-year-old shortstop was helped off the field Wednesday after a ninth-inning collision at second base at Double-A San Antonio. Earlier that day, Abrams was selected to represent the Padres in the All-Star Futures Game. The expected recovery period is three months, which could allow Abrams to return to action during the fall instructional league.

FOOTBALL

Former UCLA coach dies

Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, died Sunday. He was 77. The school said he died at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year struggle with cancer. Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history. He coached the Bruins from 1971-75, working as an assistant under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil, before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95. His first job out of college was as an assistant to Rodgers at Kansas for one season. Donahue was the first to appear in a Rose Bowl game as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Bruins won the New Year's Day game in 1983, '84 and '86 during his coaching tenure. He was the first college coach to earn bowl game victories in seven consecutive seasons, from 1983 to 1989. He had a 151-74-8 coaching record at UCLA and a 98-51-5 mark in Pac-12 play. The Bruins won or shared five league titles during Donahue's tenure.