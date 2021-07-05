100 years ago

July 5, 1921

• The Rural Letter Carriers' Association of Arkansas at the business session of its fifteenth annual convention yesterday afternoon adopted three sets of resolutions, expressing disapproval of the proposed new compensation scale based on the number of pieces of mail handled per month, asking Congress to enact legislation increasing the minimum pension for carriers from $30 to $50 per month, and pledging co-operation in the purchase of supplies. The resolution disapproving the new compensation scale says that the scale would entail a great deal of unnecessary bookkeeping and "would prove a temptation to many rural letter carriers to pad their reports and otherwise to reflect on our honorable profession."

50 years ago

July 5, 1971

• The strong current in a rain swollen drainage ditch swept Jessie Kersey, 16, of Silver City Courts, North Little Rock, into a storm sewer at 2000 Railroad Avenue, North Little Rock, at 4 p.m. Sunday and rescue workers had found no trace of him by midnight, the police said. The search was suspended until later today. Witnesses said Kersey was floating on an inner tube in about eight feet of water in the drainage ditch west of Railroad Avenue and fell off the tube. The accident occurred after a thunderstorm hit the Little Rock area about 3 p.m. and an inch of rain fell in a 30-minute period, causing local flooding.

25 years ago

July 5, 1996

• Gov. Jim Guy Tucker will announce today his plans to release more than $10 million for the proposed Pulaski County arena, a source said Thursday. The announcement will come at an appearance by the governor at today's opening of Little Rock's downtown River Market, the source said. County officials will pool the state money with an estimated $30 million in sales tax revenue and expected $10 million in private donations to build the arena.

10 years ago

July 5, 2011

• A state Supreme Court committee has proposed a rule that would encourage, but not require, that all "custodial interrogations" be recorded, something some police agencies now do. The proposed rule would allow courts to consider in some circumstances whether a recording was made, and if not, why not, when deciding whether to allow a jury to be told of a statement a defendant is purported to have made.