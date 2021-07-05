State team finishes unbeaten title run

Thomas Borden has been coming to the Busch Softball Classic since 1998, but his teams have never left the prestigious tournament with a title.

All of that changed Sunday morning.

Smash It Sports/Traders Reloaded of Arkansas rallied from a five-run, fifth-inning deficit to upset defending champion T24/Proton out of Florida 14-11 in the finals of the Women's Major Division at the Sherwood Sports Complex.

"It's been a long time coming," said Borden, whose team completed an undefeated run through the event by putting together a seven-run sixth to take the lead for good. "I've brought several teams over here that's finished among the top five. We've gotten close, but these girls battled and battled [Sunday]. They knew who we were up against, and every last one of them stepped up, especially when we needed them to."

Borden's team certainly delivered against the reigning three-time United States Specialty Sports Association World Series champions.

T24/Proton had dropped a 19-6 decision to Smash it Sports/Traders Reloaded on Saturday night but fought its way out of the loser's bracket by winning three games in a row, including a 19-16 decision over Kentucky's Low Bobs/Shirts and Logos in the semifinal round. In the rematch, T24/Proton eventually opened up a 7-2 cushion in the fifth before Smash It Sports/Traders Reloaded made their move in the bottom half of the inning.

"This is only the second tournament where we've had our entire team," Borden explained. "But this is also a tournament that we knew was coming up, and we've been hard on them all year. We knew the Busch Classic was coming, and we know what our girls can do because they work their butts off.

"We weren't about to just lay down, we were going to keep fighting. It's all about the fight in the dog."

Jessicah Moudy, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, followed Christen Kirchner's RBI-single with a long two-run home run to slice T24/Proton's lead to 7-5. Melissa Pratt ripped a double after Moudy's blast, then scored three batters later when Hunter Hernandez sent a ball high over the right-field fence.

Wendi Reed handed T24/Proton an 8-7 lead with a run-scoring hit in the top of the sixth until Pratt's two-run single put Smash It Sports/Traders Reloaded ahead to stay. Hernandez, Jessica Sanders, Westy Wynne and Jordon Jones also had RBI in the inning.

T24/Proton pushed across three runs in the seventh, but they wouldn't get any closer.

"We were top three in [Chicago's Windy City Classic] last month, and we've been in at least the top five in most of everything we've played in," Borden said. "But that's not what we want. There's only one spot, and we've been building for the end of the year. It's all about the major, and I don't want them to peak now and crash then.

"I want to build into it, and winning this is a part of it. The girls came back and won two ballgames Friday and Saturday, so being down five or six runs, even against a team as great as 24. ... they knew they could do it."

MEN'S MAJOR

Chick-Fil-A/BAF Sports 31, Smash It Sports/Newbreed 28

An early eight-run hole didn't stop Virginia-based Chick-Fil-A/BAF Sports from roaring back to win the Men's Major title.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Patrick Center had five hits, three of which were home runs, to carry Chick-Fil-A/BAF, who trailed 13-5 after the first inning. Aaron Conrad and Aaron Stidham also finished with two home runs each.

Neil Haglund hammered out three home runs for USSSA top-ranked Smash It Sports/Newbreed of North Carolina, which got a walk-off RBI from Tyler Wilson to beat Thunder/Chosen out of Texas 39-38 in the semifinals earlier in the day. In the championship game, Smash It Sports/Newbreed erased a 27-16 deficit to tie it at 28-28 in the sixth, but a Center home run and a two-run single from Ricky Moyers in the top of the seventh allowed Chick-Fil-A/BAF Sports to escape.

Wilson, Everett Williams and Buddy Wolf all hit two home runs apiece for Smash It Sports/Newbreed.