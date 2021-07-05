Sections
Super Quiz: Songs with Food in the Title

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. "A Taste of --------," by Herb Alpert

  2. "American --------," by Don McLean

  3. "Life Is Just a Bowl of --------," by Rudy Vallee

  4. "Brown --------," by the Rolling Stones

  5. "I've Got a Lovely Bunch of --------," by Merv Griffin (also Danny Kaye)

  6. "---------- Hill," by Fats Domino

  7. "I Gave My Love a --------" (traditional English folk song)

  8. "On the Good Ship --------," by Shirley Temple

  9. "The -------- Boat Song" ("Day-O"), by Harry Belafonte

ANSWERS:

  1. Honey

  2. Pie

  3. Cherries

  4. Sugar

  5. Coconuts

  6. Blueberry

  7. Cherry

  8. Lollipop

  9. Banana

