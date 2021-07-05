Super Quiz: Songs with Food in the Title

"A Taste of --------," by Herb Alpert
"American --------," by Don McLean
"Life Is Just a Bowl of --------," by Rudy Vallee
"Brown --------," by the Rolling Stones
"I've Got a Lovely Bunch of --------," by Merv Griffin (also Danny Kaye)
"---------- Hill," by Fats Domino
"I Gave My Love a --------" (traditional English folk song)
"On the Good Ship --------," by Shirley Temple
"The -------- Boat Song" ("Day-O"), by Harry Belafonte
ANSWERS:
Honey
Pie
Cherries
Sugar
Coconuts
Blueberry
Cherry
Lollipop
Banana