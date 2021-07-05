Tyson recalls frozen chicken

WASHINGTON -- Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26 and April 13.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

On June 9, 2021, the food safety service was notified of two people ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, the service determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc.

The epidemiological investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5.

During routine operations, the food safety service collected two precooked chicken samples -- from two establishments -- that are closely related genetically to Listeria monocytogenes from ill people. One of the samples was collected at Tyson Foods Inc. The service is continuing to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the CDC website.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, people outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some of the product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. Consumers should not eat these products. Institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The service routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at (855) 382-3101.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-(888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.