UA to reassign housing for 285 students

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 285 students who signed up to live on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus will instead live in nearby apartments because of high demand for housing, the university announced Friday.

The affected students are considered upper-level in their studies and were notified June 24, said UA spokesman Christopher Spencer.

The reassigned students will not pay more than they would have if they were living on campus, according to UA.

Final arrangement have not been made, with UA spokeswoman Rebecca Morrison stating in an email Friday that "the university remains in negotiation with different properties as part of planning for the fall term."

Florence Johnson, assistant vice chancellor for university housing, in a statement said the complexes being considered "are within walking distance of campus and on a campus bus route."

UA has approximately 6,200 beds available for student housing. Spencer declined to say Friday how many students currently have housing contracts.

Those students being reassigned completed their housing contracts after March 6, which was considered the "priority" deadline for upper-level students, according to UA.