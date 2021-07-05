Visitors stop for fireworks show

The Fourth of July fireworks from Regional Park were enough reason for Michael and Lori Petitto of Amite, La., to stop in Pine Bluff.

"We're headed to Oklahoma," said Michael. He and his wife are going to Broken Arrow, near Tulsa.

"We were passing through, and they said on the website it's the best fireworks show in the area," he said.

The Petittos couldn't recall which website they saw, but Lori said she and Michael like to search Google for interesting stops along the way.

While at Lake Saracen, the pair made friends with a couple of professional photographers, Vince Glover of Pine Bluff and Dre Thornton of Jacksonville. Minutes after 9 p.m., the fireworks' red, green and golden glare -- among other colors -- lit up the city sky and were reflected on the lake.

The fireworks were lit at the softball field of Regional Park.

Golden streams unfold over Lake Saracen during a fireworks display from Regional Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

From left, Lori and Michael Petitto of Amite, La., chat it up with Vince Glover of Pine Bluff near Lake Saracen before a fireworks display Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)