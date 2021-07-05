Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 21

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: Bare hand contact with tortillas that were heated on the grill and plated. Employee placed raw meat on the grill then placed tortillas on the grill. Tortillas were removed with the gloved hand that had touched the raw meat.

Noncritical violations: Open drink with no lid sitting on the prep table. No handwashing signage at the women's restroom hand sink or the bar hand sink. Huevos rancheros and steaks on the menu with no consumer advisory. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in the bar refrigerator, and beer keg refrigerator used to store whip cream and half and half. Observed ice scoop handle sitting in bar ice.

Applebee's

5953 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoops held in water and the water is dripping.

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Chicken at 67 degrees (container sitting on top of peppers and onion) in prep table. Tomatoes and sour cream at 44 degrees in prep table. Butter at 44 degrees in prep table refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Prep table refrigerator lacks refrigerator thermometer.

Marketplace Grill

1636 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Dishwasher did not wash hands between loading the dirty and putting away the clean dishes. Knives in the knife block with food particles on the surface.

Noncritical violations: Roof is leaking liquid on to the floor and splashing on food surfaces and possible food. Shelf holding the raw potato bags has signs of rust.

June 22

Acambaro Mexican Restaurant

2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bare hand contact with hard shell tacos.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General Store

209 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage in the restroom. A crate with packages of chips, a box of sunflower seeds in packages, a box of candy bars and boxes of pop ice were stored on the floor. No covered receptacle in the women's bathroom. The men's bathroom is not accessible because the handle is broken on the bathroom door. The vent in the women's bathroom does not appear to be working.

Gary Hampton Park Concession

2790 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw bratwurst stored over ready-to-eat pork. Facility has no sanitizer for the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Package of bratwurst, hot dogs and hamburgers were open and not date marked. Boxes of packaged chips and containers of popcorn stored on the floor. Ice scoops stored on top of the ice machine. Open boxes of to-go containers stored in boxes on the floor. Women's bathroom lacks covered trash receptacles.

Graduate Hotel

70 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable at time of inspection.

La Nueva Luna

3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A box of raw bacon stored on a shelf above ready-to-eat food. Green peppers temped at 45 degrees, sour cream at 48 degrees and cheese at 47 degrees in the prep table and should be maintained at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory on the menu. Seal on the walk-in cooler is loose.

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Several containers with food inside of prep-table and in walk-in cooler are uncovered. Several buckets with salsas in two walk-in coolers do not have a date marked. Two original buckets of dish detergent are used to store salsas, ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: Several containers with species/seasoning are uncovered, food preparation area. Menu has the consumer warning, but it lacks the asterisk next to the food that is offered raw or under-cooked. Container with cooked rice at 140 degrees, but is at room temperature. There is no equipment to keep the temperature hot. Containers with sugar, salt do not have a label. One food employee lacks a hair restraint, another food employee lacks beard restraint. Surfaces of shelf in food preparation area lacks repair. Metal shelf surfaces in walk-in-coolers, surfaces of shelf in food preparation area (shelf for microwave), manual can opener and surfaces of plastic protection of fan in walk-in cooler are not clean, food debris and grease. Surfaces of cooking equipment are not clean. Some areas of ceiling are not clean (around ventilation system).

Stone Mill Bread and Flour Co.

2600 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor laminate/linoleum in baking, food prep/storage and warewashing areas has large tears and missing pieces, exposing flooring underneath and harboring debris; must repair/restore floor surface.

June 23

Auntie Anne's Pretzel

644 W. Dickson St., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two handwashing sinks in food preparation area lack employee handwashing notice posted.

Core Brewing Tap Room

2470 N. Lowell Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: They use chemical sanitizer, chlorine, test strips is not available. Retail food permit expired 04/30/2021.

E-Z Mart

1540 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Soda fountain ice chute interior for customer self-service lacks cleaning.

Noncritical violations: Bottom side of outside garbage receptacle has large holes rusted through.

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No dish-temp or heat test strips.

R & B Snow Pit Concessions

926 Walnut Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 2020.

Springdale Aquatic Concession

1100 Watson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Cooked hot dogs in hot holding at 125 degrees. Hot holding shall occur at 135 degrees or above. The cheese sauce packet lacked a date of opening. Cheese sauce held in hot holding shall have the date opened place on the packet and sauce is good for seven days only.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer was observed in the refrigerator.

June 24

Domino's

1065 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Marinara sauce time as a control for eight hours. Per regulations time maximum is four hours.

Mike's One Stop

984 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: Food employee handled hamburger bun with beef patty with their bare hand. Cooked on 6/21/21 ground beef and stored in refrigerator lacks discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Mr. Taco Loco

130 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Tacos 4 Life

1210 JTL Parkway, Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink at the front by the ice machine did not have paper towels available for use. Cutting knives in the knife block stored at the back of the store have visible signs of food residues.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employees perform different tasks wearing the same gloves and no hand washing occurs in between tasks or change of gloves. Walk-in cooler temperature of rice is 45 degrees, it was prepared yesterday. Pastor/pork at 90 degrees, ground beef at 117 degrees. Food items were cooked today, they are at room temperature and they use it when what is in the steam table is finished. Spray bottle with chemical product (violet color/degrees) does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food employees do not use hair protection.

June 25

Arvest Ballpark

3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Can opener knife has residue on the surface.

Big Sexy Food Mobile

3611 N. Tower Circle, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit has expired.

Sissy's Snowcones

2692 N. College Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee rinsed dispensing utensil in the handwashing sink, and there is a chunk of ice in the basin.

Noncritical violations: Sliding glass window is open. Ice cream scoop is stored in a container of unheated water between use.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 22 -- E San Restaurant, 2008 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Eros Teatro, 329 N. West Ave., Fayetteville; Shave The Planet, 1300 N. Thompson St., Springdale; St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St., Springdale

June 23 -- Dell's Dog, 2415 E. Sharon St., Fayetteville; Mr. Taco Loco, 1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; New Mama Tang Restaurant, 3482 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Rick's Iron Skillet, 1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Silkroad the Restaurant, 2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Thep Thai Restaurant, 1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

June 24 -- B & R Meat Processing, 633 N. Devils Den Road, Winslow; Bomb Barbeque, 1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Jake's Pizza, 74 Main St., West Fork; NWA Beavertails, 18732 Shoreline Way, Fayetteville; Winslow Community Meals, 1057 Ella Road, Winslow

June 25 -- El Gym Food Truck 1, 458 Robin Hood Court, Springdale; Jersey Mike's, 7022 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Manna Enterprises, 907 S. Pleasant St., Springdale; Patina Food-Arvest Ball Park, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Prairie Street Live!, 509 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville