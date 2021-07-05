Water project at prison enters second phase

A multiyear project by the Arkansas Department of Corrections to clear up the water at the Tucker Unit has entered its second phase, with the construction of a treatment plant expected to begin by year's end.

The Arkansas Board of Corrections last month approved a $314,505.18 contract with McClelland Consulting Engineers to oversee the Tucker Water Treatment Plant project.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said at the board's meeting that the contract is set to end June 30, 2022, but it can be renewed in one-year increments pending annual board review.

Cindy Murphy, spokeswoman for the Corrections Department, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday that the Tucker Water Treatment Plant project has been evaluated several times over the years. She said the first phase of the project -- upgrading the filtration system -- began in 2018 and is nearing completion.

"The water filtration and water treatment project has been made a priority, and the project is underway," she said. "The first phase of the project will be completed and in operation by July 16, 2021. Phase II is already underway, and we will start construction of the water treatment plant by the end of the year."

The water issues at the Tucker Unit came to the forefront in 2018 when several former prisoners and some relatives of inmates raised concerns over prison conditions -- including dirty water -- during a hearing with state lawmakers.

The state Department of Health released inspection records at that time that showed concerns about levels of iron and manganese at the Tucker Unit.

The levels of iron and manganese given in the reports didn't rise to the level of an immediate sanitary risk for the prisoners, said several experts who reviewed the reports for the newspaper.

Murphy said in an email Friday that the department has provided water samples to the Health Department every month for routine testing.

"The water at Tucker is safe to drink and always has been," she said. "The iron content in the water is not harmful for consumption."

Murphy said the old filtration system was not designed for the volume of water that is moving through the plant. She said the volume was too high for the filters to remove all of the iron content, making the water cloudy.

Graves said at the board's June meeting that once the first phase of the filtration project is complete, the water will already begin to look clearer.

Murphy said the new filtration system was developed to handle more than the volume of water now traveling through the system.

"That is the reason that the filtration project will make the water clearer," she said. "It will be able to handle the volume of water and filter more of the iron out of the water."

When the treatment plant is complete, the water at the Tucker Unit should be completely clear and free from discoloration, Murphy said.