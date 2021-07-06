Alabama forward gives yes to Hogs

ESPN 4-star small forward Barry Dunning orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Monday to continue a string of highly rated prospects who have pledged to the Razorbacks.

He and his parents officially visited Fayetteville on June 2-4.

"When I first got off that plane it felt like home," Dunning said. "I already had that feeling. Going and seeing how the state is and the country side remind me of home as soon as I stepped on the Arkansas campus. I really felt like home."

Dunning, 6-6, 185 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic, had accumulated scholarship offers from Auburn, Alabama, Memphis. LSU, Ole Miss and others during the recruiting process.

He was named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year while averaging 21.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior.

A two-time Class 6A first-team All-State selection, Dunning was named to the 2021 Super All-State team by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman inked four ESPN 4-star prospects in 2020 and now has a second 4-star pledge for the 2022 class in Dunning. Morrilton guard Joseph Pinion, an Arkansas commitment, is also an ESPN 4-star recruit.

Dunning officially visited Memphis and South Alabama. His uncle, Pete Myers, is a former NBA guard who played at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Dunning said his relationships with Musselman, assistants Clay Moser, Keith Smart, Gus Argenal, director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta and others played a big role in his decision.

"We made connections and we shared relationships from all the way from the head coach to the [graduate assistants]," Dunning said. "The one thing that really stood out to me at Arkansas was they watched all my home games. They told me some of things I needed to work on. Remember keep that dribble tighter. Even though I wasn't committed, they were giving me advice on my game. Them being there through the good and bad of my recruitment really stood out to me."

Dunning plays for the highly regarded EYBL Nightrydas Elite program that's produced numerous Division I prospects along with NBA talent under director Kenoe Jordan.

He believes Musselman and his staff can develop him on and off the court.

"I felt like like I'll be able to impact the team and maximize my potential as a baseball player and as a man off the court," Dunning said. Seeing Coach Musselman develop guys like Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams and also Devo [Davonte Davis]. Seeing those guys and JD Notae grew throughout the season and how they developed and they were able make it to the Elite Eight.

"It's good to be a Razorback."

ESPN rates Dunning the No. 20 small forward and the No. 71 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

"He's got all the tools," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN's national director of recruiting. "He needs what most kids need -- he needs coaching. If he does everything Muss tells him to do, he can be one heck of a player."