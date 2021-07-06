Capitol Hill's remote work still an option

WASHINGTON -- Telecommuting, adopted out of necessity, will remain an option for some Capitol Hill staffers, even after covid-19 is completely vanquished.

To remain competitive, some lawmakers will want to provide their aides with additional flexibility, said Bradford Fitch, president and chief executive officer of the nonpartisan Congressional Management Foundation, a nonprofit "dedicated to helping Congress and its members meet the evolving needs and expectations of an engaged and informed citizenry."

In recent years, the Washington metropolitan area has had some of the longest commutes in the country.

On average, it takes workers 43 minutes to travel from home to office, according to a 2019 study by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

"People's commute in Washington, D.C., can take up to an hour," Fitch said.

With remote working, "you get two extra hours a day, either to work or, frankly, to relax and exercise or spend time with your family. That's a real big bonus to employees," he said.

Every member of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation implemented remote work policies in March 2020, at the start of the public health emergency.

With the pandemic receding, people have been summoned back.

The Capitol Hill office of U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers "returned to normal operations" last month, his spokesman, Matt Wester, said.

"All staff are working in person at our respective offices except on a case-by-case basis. Prior to that, the office had been using a combination of remote work as well as rotational schedules for in-person staffing so as to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines and protect the senator and our staff," he said.

On the House side, things are slowly returning to normal.

"We're aiming to have everybody back, in person, working from their desk in the offices," U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs said in an interview last month.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers said his offices have "returned to normal operations. This includes in-person meetings, events, and mobile office hours."

With covid-19 in retreat, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro expects his Capitol Hill staffers to come into the office when Congress is in session.

But he's providing greater flexibility when Congress is in recess.

"We now have opened full operations and the full team is in on days we are in session. However we have a more lax schedule during non-session days," his spokeswoman, Sara Robertson, said in an email.

During those weeks, "Half of the office is in on Monday, Tuesday and the other half is in on Wednesday, Thursday and everyone teleworks on Friday," she said. "On days that folks aren't in the office we are fully expected to telework and carry out our normal work duties from home. This includes being available for work calls/emails."

The district offices of U.S. Rep. French Hill have been fully staffed since mid-May, his spokesman, Dan Schneider, said in an email.

"As of June 2021, staff in the Washington, D.C. office are mostly in the office with a limited rotation," he added.

"In accordance with the guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician and the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], (1) fully vaccinated staff and interns are not required to wear masks; and (2) non-fully vaccinated staff are required to wear masks when within six feet of others in the office or outside of the office while on official business," Schneider said in an email. "Social distancing continues to be encouraged."

Fitch says remote work options will help lawmakers retain experienced, high quality employees.

A lack of flexibility will make it harder for workplaces to remain competitive -- even on Capitol Hill, he said.

"I know one member of Congress who lost their legislative director to another office. She just went across the hall to go work for someone who offered her work-from-home options sometimes," Fitch said. "They're definitely going to be having to integrate work from home options for their staffs, and they can do this in a very effective way."

Mark Strand, president of the Congressional Institute, says remote work will be easier when Congress isn't in session.

"I think you'll be able to do some ... teleworking during the recesses, especially if you're writing letters or you're doing research. Between the internet and everything else, why not do that from home if you can," he said.

It won't work nearly as well, he said, when the legislative branch is in town.

In politics, he said, face time matters.

"It's a people-oriented business. It's hard not to be meeting with people and be successful in Congress," he said.

As the head of an organization that plans retreats for lawmakers and staffers, Strand said he's spoken with chiefs of staff who are worried about retaining employees in a post-covid, post-Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot world.

"I think there's a little fear of holding on to their quality people," he said.