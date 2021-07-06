Directors to hear annual planning commission report

SILOAM SPRINGS — City directors will hear the annual planning commission report during the city board meeting today.

Municipal Code 78-37 requires an annual report for the activities of the planning commission be presented to the board of directors in July of each year, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on June 25.

The report will be in writing and presented by the chairperson of the commission, according to §13.04.07; Ord. No. 5-28, 9-6-2005.

It shall include the following: A short narrative of the general function of the planning commission and the board of adjustment; a list of major undertakings; significant accomplishments and significant problems encountered during the past 12 months (i.e. construction or renovation, property purchases, expansion plans, lawsuits, etc.), the code states.

Since July of 2020, the planning commission met a total of 10 times with the August meeting being canceled due to a lack of actionable agenda items, the report states. The planning commission does not meet in December, the report states.

There were a total of 39 reviews and approvals for the same reporting period last year (July 2019 to June 2020), the report states. Permits tallied below may include items that were table or remanded, the report states. Withdrawn permits are excluded

During the past 12-month period the planning commission reviewed the following permits:

• 10 rezoning permits.

• Two final plat permits. Final plats are only reviewed by the planning commission in cases where they differ from corresponding preliminary plat or in cases where there is no preliminary plat due to there being no infrastructure proposed for dedication, the report states.

• Six preliminary plat permits.

• 10 significant development permits.

• Two special use permits.

• Tree code changes.

• Zero plan amendments.

Between July of 2020 and June of 2021, the board of adjustment met one time and reviewed one variance, according to a follow-up email from Rhoads. The board of adjustment has not convened in 2021, Rhoads said.

City directors will also review the following items:

CONSENT AGENDA

• Workshop minutes for the workshop on June 15.

• Regular meeting minutes from the June 15 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 14000 block of Cozy Corners Road.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 1400-1500 block of North Inglewood Street.

• Grant agreement with the Arkansas Department of Health and the water division for fluoridation equipment in the amount of $50,489.

• Resolution 30-21 regarding a significant development permit for Camp Siloam Springs’ new bunkhouse, located at 3600 S. Lincoln St.

• Resolution 31-21 concerning a significant development permit for 4290 U.S. 412 East.

• Resolution 32-21 regarding a preliminary plat development permit for the Whispering Oaks addition located at the 300 to 500 block of Oak Crest Road.

ORDINANCES

• Placing Ordinance 21-11 concerning the annexation of 12.25 acres of the 21100 block of Arkansas 16 on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-12 regarding the annexation of 22.05 acres of the 23300 block of Raines Road on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-14 concerning the annexation of 37.44 acres of the 37.44 acres of the 15000 block of Arkansas 59 on its first reading.

STAFF REPORTS

• May financials

• Administrator’s report.

