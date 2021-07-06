Fort Smith recognized as 10th United Nations arts location in world

FORT SMITH -- A United Nations ambassador on Tuesday helped formally recognize the city as one of only a handful of international arts locations throughout the world.

Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao on Tuesday joined city leadership in recognizing the city as a UN international city for artistic and cultural innovation in peace building and economic growth. It joined the ranks of only nine other cities with the designation.

Some of the cities with this designation are Barcelona, Spain, Athens, Greece and Aberdeen, Scotland.