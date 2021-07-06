Halfway home, baseball league celebrates first-season successes

The Arkansas Baseball Collegiate League's All-Star break has arrived on schedule -- halfway through its eight-week inaugural season.

As the league progresses, organizer Jeff Gross said, more players show interest in participating, and that allows him to look ahead to summer 2022.

"We're looking for bigger and better teams next year," Gross said. "I think the word's just getting out that we even have a collegiate league in Arkansas. We've got three or four players who will play the second half with us."

The ABCL, based at Pine Bluff's Taylor Field, has reached its goal of four teams -- two from Pine Bluff, one from Carlisle and another from Shreveport -- but is looking for more to possibly stage games at college fields across Arkansas, Gross said. At least 80% of the league's players are already on college rosters, including the two starting pitchers for tonight's game.

Watson Chapel graduate and University of Arkansas Rich Mountain right-hander Randy Little Jr. will throw for the Cardinals, while incoming University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff freshman lefty Zion Bell will pitch for the Blue Jays. Bell, who also plays wide receiver in football, is a two-sport signee from Manteca, Calif.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Taylor Field, but All-Star Tuesday in the ABCL will start at 5 p.m. with a home-run derby.

White Hall junior Shane Songer is seeking to become one of the eight finalists in the derby and isn't daunted by the tall outfield fence at Taylor Field.

"At my school, we got about the same-size fence, and I hit them out all day long, just about," said Songer, a newcomer to the ABCL who played travel ball with the Arkansas Sticks.

He was the first at the Taylor Field batting facility for practice Monday and took a few swings off pitches by a recent addition to the ABCL coaching staff.

Billy Kittrell, a Mobile, Ala., native who played at Lyon College from 2012-16, is helping out Gross -- whose Pro-Day Baseball camps he attended from the age of 8 -- after playing semi-professionally in Washington state.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to continue playing baseball at any level, it's always a blessing," said Kittrell, a 27-year-old infielder.

Previously employed as a certified personal trainer and a sales marketer, Kittrell is also seeking a contract in an independent league, where teams are not affiliated with major- or minor-league organizations. The love for the game, not the money, is his driving force for continuing to play.

"I'm not too concerned about what level of pro ball is; I love the game," he said. "I've loved the game since I was 3. ... I'm kind of old school at that. The good Lord has allowed me to continue to play, and I'm going to continue to ride that blessing as long as I can, whatever opportunity that's been presented.

"As far as what I'm sharing with the kids, I think somebody who's been through college ball who's also had some coaching experience ... I've been in these kids' shoes," he said. "I had to navigate the complexities of being a student-athlete. I had to navigate the complexities of trying to pick schools and see what's best academically and athletically. I've had to navigate sit-downs and tours and trying to negotiate the best opportunity for college ball. I know how difficult it is. It's a job, and you're expected to deliver results. I also know the leadership qualities and the mental aspects you have to have to be able to be successful at that level."