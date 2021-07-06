DEAR READERS: Do you have an emergency? Is someone in trouble? Did you witness a car accident, kidnapping, house fire or other dangerous situation? You know what to do. Call 911.

The 911 emergency response system has been around for over 50 years. Here are some hints about how to use 911:

• When you call, try to be as calm as possible. Speak slowly and clearly.

• Answer the operator's questions. She will ask you, for example: Where are you? Where is the emergency? What is your name? What kind of help is needed (police, fire, ambulance, etc.)?

• Tell the operator what happened. If someone hurt another person, try to remember details about the people involved so you can give a description.

• Be prepared to give your cellphone number; the operator may ask.

• If you're not sure if you need 911 or if you need the police non-emergency number, experts agree, call 911. The operator will determine what assistance is needed. But along those same lines, calling 911 as a prank is not funny, and you could get in trouble for it.

The Federal Communications Commission (fcc.gov) is striving to ensure wireless (cellphone) 911 calls are transmitted with accurate location information so first responders can find you if you are calling for yourself.

DEAR HELOISE: I've been seeing a lot about noise-cancelling headphones. How do they work?

-- Bobbi R. in Texas

DEAR READER: There are two types of noise-cancelling headphones. Say you're on a flight (many of us are back flying again) and you want to greatly reduce or eliminate that low, dull, consistent rumble of the plane engine. An over-the-ear headphone that forms a tight seal around your ear is your choice.

Walking in the neighborhood and need to be aware of car traffic, animals, bicyclists, etc.? A button style, in-the-ear headphone is for you.

Both models provide good audio for music or podcasts. Costs range from about $50 to over $100.

DEAR HELOISE: I've come upon a technique that I've noticed service workers using. This particular one was a man doing an inspection on a home I wanted to buy. I met him at the house, and he said to me: "Don't I know you from somewhere?"

My feeling on this is as follows: He is trying to disarm me, to make me think about things that aren't important, to divert my attention away from the task at hand.

I simply said, "No, I don't think so" and went on to the inspection. But we gals need to speak up. I'm positive your mom would agree!

-- Jennifer D. in Florida

DEAR READER: Good for you for speaking up. Yes, my mother, the original Heloise (1919-1974), would definitely put him in his place -- ha! The vast majority of service workers are focused professionals; knowing how to handle the rest will put you ahead of the game.

DEAR HELOISE: Any video that says "sponsored" is an advertisement; be aware.

-- Kent R. in Washington

