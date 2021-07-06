Happy birthday (July 6): You'll have more friends and fans than you know what to do with; the natural result of amped-up powers of attraction as you exude humor and spark with creativity at every turn.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is quite possible you are still discharging an emotion you thought you'd processed years ago. You react with bodily sensations to the mere thought of this history.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What's better than luxury? Fit. A cheap suit in the perfect size and tailoring cuts a much sharper figure than a suit that's expensive but way too big or small. In all things, seek an excellent fit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Maybe you're not exactly looking forward to trying new things, but you are excited to meet the new you — the one who's grown stronger, smarter and more sophisticated for gaining what only experience can give.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The space between people is always a negotiation. Physical distance will echo the emotional. Figuring out the right amount of negative space is a dance — back up, move in, pull to the side. You'll know it when you find it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's a thin lane between confidence and arrogance. A can-do attitude can be like a steamroller. Try a "let's do" attitude instead, the tone of which skips down the yellow brick road, inviting joiners.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You learned the joy of planning long ago, and in fact, the preparations can be so much fun you have to be careful not to succumb to their seductions; the plan is supposed to support the endeavor, not stand in for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When your awareness expands in one direction, it expands in all directions. This is why good things and bright vibes are coming toward you from all 360 degrees at once.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You live to "wow" them, but an audience that's too demanding can take the pleasure out of that. This is a day to stick to your own whims and delights. You call the tricks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's no downside to learning and accepting yourself, faults and all. Because you have a fully developed appreciation for yourself, you can give something rare and beautiful to others — unconditional love and friendship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay rooted in what you know, even as your branches reach ever higher, your vines climb wide and your blossoms open to the dangers and glories of the sky.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hurt happens. Athletes play on; warriors fight through; shows continue. Whatever happens, it will seem inconsequential next to your decision to keeping it moving.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In building your proverbial castle, choose a befitting location, i.e., a naturally prominent site such as a ford, bridge or pass, or, even better, a nice, fluffy cloud-bank, which is a position as impenetrable as any.

SATURN OPPOSES AND ADVISES

People make mistakes. People are not mistakes. Venus in Leo pulls an altruistic message from Saturn, the lesson planet, in Aquarius: Never confuse making a mistake with being a mistake. Also, be careful what you call a mistake because it’s a strong word for much of what naturally occurs in a typical learning process.

COSMICALLY CURIOUS ABOUT… SELF-PARENTING (PART 12)

The road to maturity involves becoming an increasingly adept parent to oneself. See the archives for parts 1-11. For Aquarius, self-parenting has an intellectual bent to it. Books and higher education will provide guidance and mentorship. Because Aquarius is willing to seek help in this way, Aquarius opens himself or herself up to guidance from the very best — from people who have thought through, tried and tested the concepts. It’s a smart way to go, but the role of conversation and human contact can’t be underestimated either.

The water bearer is so creative, social and intelligent that an abundance of directions and methods will cross the typical open mind of Aquarius. Therefore, self-parenting often requires great powers of discernment. Who is worthy of following? What method should I adopt? How can I best take care of myself? Even something simple like eating styles can get rather complicated when a person is open to being vegan, low-carb, high-carb, raw and paleo, too. The learning curve of adulting for Aquarius involves allowing for experimentation and not getting too dogmatic about any single approach to life. Different solutions will work for different phases of life. Stay open!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“Be kind whenever possible.” says the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, and then he adds, “It is always possible.” His Holiness was born when the sun and Pluto were in nurturing Cancer and Mercury was in quick-thinking, eloquent Gemini. It would seem the Dalai Lama’s mission of compassion, tolerance, interreligious harmony and peace is evergreen in its relevance and needed in the world now more than ever.