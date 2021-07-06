• Don Aaron, a Nashville, Tenn., police spokesman, said several officers checking to make sure a building in the blast zone of a large downtown fireworks display was empty ended up sheltering there when someone who exited the building ahead of them gave the all-clear for the show to start.

• Hayes Meek, 20, was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated after a 20-year-old man who wasn't wearing a life jacket drowned in Lake Bistineau, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating how the victim wound up in the water.

• A 65-year-old Austrian man, who wasn't identified, said he "felt a 'nip'" shortly after sitting down on a toilet at his home in Graz and then looked down to discover a 5-foot-long albino reticulated python that police said escaped from a neighbor's apartment and likely slithered in through sewer lines.

• Jerry Gilbert of Poynette, Wis., said his farm is feeling "a huge void" after the death of Big Jake, certified by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010 as the world's tallest living horse at 6 feet, 10 inches.

• Bernt Brandal, the mayor of Hareid, Norway, said after two teenage sisters died from being struck by lightning during a hike on Melshorn Mountain that it was a "a deeply tragic event" that no one could have predicted because the weather "changed tremendously fast."

• Samuel Serrett and Teddy Sims of the Baytown, Texas, Police Department and jailer Shan Dunlap were indicted on felony charges after being accused of assaulting a man, including punching him and using a stun gun, during a 2019 traffic stop, prosecutors said.

• Taron Murphy, 41, of Hazelwood, Mo., accused of causing the death of a 51-year-old while driving with a blood alcohol content of .21%, more than 2½ times the legal limit of .08%, was charged with driving while intoxicated -- resulting in a death, investigators said.

• Tracy Schwab, an attorney representing a 72-year-old Gray, La., man convicted of attempted second-degree murder for shooting a neighbor in the face as they argued over a loud car radio, wants a judge to reconsider sentencing the man to 25 years of hard labor, calling it too harsh for someone who has health problems and needs a wheelchair.